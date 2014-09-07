Drew Carey Offers $10K Reward To Find Those Behind A Disgusting Ice Bucket Prank On An Autistic Teen

A horrible prank using the ice bucket challenge has people outraged in Bay Village, Ohio. Video of the prank surfaced earlier this week showing a 14-year-old with autism standing in a driveway preparing to take the challenge. Then things took a disgusting turn. From The Chronicle Telegram:
Bay Village police chief Mark Spaetzel said video of the prank is one of the most disturbing things he’s seen in his career, the Northeast Ohio Media Group reported.
“To me, it’s reprehensible … that these kids would take advantage of a vulnerable teenager,” he said.
WJW-TV in Cleveland reported this week that the autistic teen’s mother discovered the video on his cellphone. She said her son was tricked into having feces, urine and spit dumped on him when other kids told him it was part of the popular fundraiser. She said he was embarrassed and didn’t want to tell anyone afterward.
The identity of the teens behind the prank has not bee revealed at this point, but police and school officials have pledged to find and punish those involved. They also have a strong ally on the celebrity front in Cleveland native Drew Carey:
Carey said that if the police want to start a reward fund to find the people who organized the prank, he would donate $10,000 to it.
Carey, a Cleveland native, followed up by saying if police found the pranksters without a reward, he would donate to Autism Speaks. (via)
Aside from the threats of punishment and pledges for rewards, the Bay Village community has come together to show support for the teen via a rally on Friday night:
Friday night’s rally, where people chanted “No Hate in Bay” and “No room for hate,” was organized by Bay High graduate Elizabeth Sweeney and her sister, Sarah Sweeney.
“We wanted something positive to come out of a horrible act,” said Elizabeth Sweeney. “We got an overwhelming response from everyone.”
Amy Helgeson, executive director at the area office of Autism Speaks, said it was heartwarming to see so many people come out in support of the teenager. The organization was passing out informational pamphlets at the rally. (via)
Hard to believe this sort of incident would even happen, but it’s certainly not an isolated incident. Saying “teens will be teens” is probably an easy way out, but there’s got to be something more behind why someone would pull such a prank. I guess it was only a matter of time before the ice bucket challenge came to this though.
Don’t you hate it when you bring the wrong bucket?
Pick another topic to joke about. There’s dark humor and this isn’t the place for it. These kids should be beaten to a pulp nursed to recovery and beaten worse again and left out to rot.
Pick another vigilante justice daydream to demonstrate you’re intolerant of shameful bullying with.
@Golden Girls Gone Wild – his joke wasn’t funny, but make no mistake there is absolutely no topic that shouldn’t be joked about.
@dissident listen I’m as dark hearted as anyone else here and make no bones about it but explain to me how taking advantage of a mentally handicapped child/teen by pouring human waste on him under the guise of charity and then filming it equates a joke? Please tell me what can be funny about this situation? I’m waiting.
@Golden Girls Gone Wild – I’m not a comedian. That doesn’t mean it can’t be done. That’s a ridiculous way to prove your point.
@dissident my ridiculous way to prove my point is to demonstrate the particulars of a situation? I’m done with you. Go back to the 4chan boards where you belong.
@Golden Girls Gone Wild – no, requesting someone make a funny joke about the situation on cue to prove whether or not it’s too sad a story to be joked about is a ridiculous way to prove your point. That’s not how humor or comedy works. And just because someone doesn’t agree with you that this topic is off limits doesn’t mean they belong to 4chan or whatever the fuck.
Stop being such a whiny little twit
I disagree.
It was slightly funny.
@Golden Girls Gone Wild “listen I’m as dark hearted as anyone else here” clearly not.
First mistake was implying you need a “dark heart” to joke about the awful things in the world. Nobody is taking this opportunity to make fun of an autistic kid that got pranked. You’re probably the kind of person who says, “don’t joke about rape” when someone makes a joke mocking rapists themselves.
oh shut the fuck up. god damn internet white knights and their bullshit crusades.
I agree with you @Golden Girls Gone Wild
all you other clowns who disagree- suck dick, youre all pussy– this shit is not and never will be funny
I don’t get it. There are so many disgusting people in the world you can pick on if you want to. Why on earth pick on a mentally handicapped kid?
I imagine its because bullies are pathetic cowards and this lad was easy prey.
i guess because when your a douche you just don’t see a problem with doing it or trying to make light of it. amiright wonderbread/dissident?
Bullies don’t usually pick on people their own size, that’s why they’re bullies
Don’t expel them. Give them what they want by pouring the same stuff on them in front of the entire nation. Then when they try to get a job let them know why they are not going to get paid as much as the others.
Well… They’d become instant celebrities and they’d quickly find ways to keep a public profile and then you’d get more Joe The Plumbers walking the Earth.
Better to let this stay a small-town shame and let their parents, the police and their school deal with it.
A good shit-kicking should be the order
Maybe they can see if War Machine wants to do a work release program…
Beheadings are the ice bucket challenge of the Middle East.
[i.imgur.com]
@kazoshay Good one fuckwit now Doctor Who’s gonna have to edit out more Episodes.
@Aunt Jemima HAHAHA ugh see you in hell
The type of individual(s) capable of doing this to a person with special needs is the same type of individual we’ll be seeing in the news ten years from now because they’ve killed someone. We may as well eradicate these punks now. They’re nothing more than oxygen thieves.
Wait, the Chamber Pot Challenge isn’t a thing?
I may or may not have been tricked also.
@Digital Wonderbread @Golden Girls Gone Wild:
See, this is how you make a joke about this subject. Anything can be funny.
The people giving their opinions about how wrong it is have a smirk on their face, like they’re laughing inside about it.
“Duper’s delight” is what we in the biz like to call it.
Only a sick fucking asshole would ever smirk reading this story. Damn, you are a horrible human.
Really the only proper response now is for the kid with Autism to trick his bullies into doing an Ice Bucket Challenge using a bucket filled with the remains of their parents.
imma just throw this out there, why not ask the victim who told him to do it–even just one of the probably many kids involved. i don’t understand the need for a reward, hell give the victim the $10K for the info. needing a reward fund has to be one of the dumbest things i have ever heard of, next to tricking the incident itself.
because his identity hasn’t been released. also what the hell is this kid gonna think will happen to him if he gives up the kids who dumped a bunch of shit and piss on him?
Depending on the severity of his autism and the circumstances of how this all happened, it might not be so easy for the victim to positively identify the cowards.
It’s times like these when I just want to end America and have everyone focus on Canada.
I’m willing to chip in $20 if the sons of bitches get castrated.
Let’s get involved AS A NATION in every podunk case of people acting badly. The kid learned his “friends” were assholes. Lesson learned. Stop fetishizing victims.
“Fetishizing victims”… Wow. You know, even if it was the only occurrence in the entire history of humanity, it would still be despicable, right?
When you crawl out from under that rock you’ve been hiding under for, I suppose, the last 6-7 years? Be aware that we live in a different world now. If you take video of yourself proudly committing a crime or doing something harmful/despicable to animals or human beings (especially those who are the most vulnerable), be prepared to see it spread across the internets. And be prepared to feel it’s wrath as millions of strangers want to see many horrible things happen to you. Your networking profiles will be hacked/flooded, your friends will consider you a pariah and your family will be both disappointed and continually harassed for what you’ve done. Not to mention that it will probably follow you around for the rest of your life.
I’m not saying I agree with it, I’m just saying that I’m aware of the way it works. Also, fuck these little motherfuckers and I hope they enjoy what’s coming to them. Let the ruining of their lives be yet another example.
Go get ’em, internets.