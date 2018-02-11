Getty Image

A New York Times op-ed published on Saturday took steps to question the legitimacy of the accusations of sexual misconduct against Woody Allen. The piece from Bret Stephens seems to aim to give Allen the benefit of the doubt, pointing to information from an investigation made at the time to bring into question the accusations from Dylan Farrow and hold the director against alleged more heinous offenders.

Stephens’ commentary states that the claims against Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey are undeniably true, but those made against Allen aren’t supported by evidence and are therefore unreliable in some sense according to the column: