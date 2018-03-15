Getty Image

Morgan Roof, the sister of Dylann Roof, the Charleston mass shooter, was arrested Wednesday for bringing weapons and drugs to her South Carolina high school. Shortly after Roof made an anti-school walkout Snapchat post, authorities were notified that she was in possession of an undisclosed amount of marijuana, a knife, and pepper spray. She was arrested by a school resource officer, and no students were hurt. The school’s principal, Susan Childs, addressed the matter in a letter to parents that was published by CNN:

“I realize that rumors and the tragic school shootings in Florida are events that can cause anxiety for our students, parents, faculty, and the community. Be assured that the safety of our students will always be our top priority. We must continue to work together to maintain a safe and positive learning environment.”

In addition, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has expressed gratitude toward everyone who acted “so quickly and decisively” on the matter, which may have helped avert another tragedy. McMaster also called for placing a police officer in every South Carolina school, and that ball is now in the court of state legislators. Meanwhile, Roof was placed on a $5,000 bond and won’t be allowed to return to school.

