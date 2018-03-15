Morgan Roof, the sister of Dylann Roof, the Charleston mass shooter, was arrested Wednesday for bringing weapons and drugs to her South Carolina high school. Shortly after Roof made an anti-school walkout Snapchat post, authorities were notified that she was in possession of an undisclosed amount of marijuana, a knife, and pepper spray. She was arrested by a school resource officer, and no students were hurt. The school’s principal, Susan Childs, addressed the matter in a letter to parents that was published by CNN:
“I realize that rumors and the tragic school shootings in Florida are events that can cause anxiety for our students, parents, faculty, and the community. Be assured that the safety of our students will always be our top priority. We must continue to work together to maintain a safe and positive learning environment.”
In addition, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has expressed gratitude toward everyone who acted “so quickly and decisively” on the matter, which may have helped avert another tragedy. McMaster also called for placing a police officer in every South Carolina school, and that ball is now in the court of state legislators. Meanwhile, Roof was placed on a $5,000 bond and won’t be allowed to return to school.
(Via CNN)
Let me save the trumptards some time … blah blah blah free speech, blah blah blah was probably just carrying those weapons because of all the blacks blah blah blah children don’t understand the issues and should just shut up blah blah blah
Nice attempt to link Trump voters with supporting Dylan Roof. You’re a world class piece of human garbage
Just sad. Shitty family like this, kids never had a chance, probably had their heads filled with hate since birth.
Also you need to fix the headline, I think you meant “drugs” not “guns”.