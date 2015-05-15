Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, The Boston Marathon Bomber, Has Been Sentenced To Death

05.15.15 3 years ago 23 Comments
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Found Guilty On All Counts In Boston Marathon Bombing

Getty Image

A federal jury has ruled that one of the two men responsible for the Boston Marathon bombing will receive the death penalty.

In April, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was found guilty on 30 counts, including all four murders, and 17 of the counts could potentially carry the death penalty. Out of those 17 counts, the jury ruled for the death penalty on 6 of them.

Some of the victim’s family members were present for the reading of the verdict and shared their thoughts on the sentencing:

Among those in the courtroom when the verdict was read was Bill and Denise Richard, parents of Martin Richard, the 8-year-old who was the youngest of the three bombing fatalities. The Richards said they preferred Tsarnaev be sentenced to life in prison.

The parents of Sean Collier, the MIT police officer shot to death by the Tsarnaev brothers, also were present.

Tsarnaev’s older brother Tamerlan was an accomplice in the bombing, but Tamerlan was killed before he could be taken into custody.

(Via WEEI)

TAGSboston marathonBOSTON MARATHON BOMBINGDzhokhar TsarnaevMARATHONMartin RichardraceSean CollierTamerlan Tsarnaev

