Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, The Boston Marathon Bomber, Has Been Sentenced To Death

A federal jury has ruled that one of the two men responsible for the Boston Marathon bombing will receive the death penalty.
In April, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was found guilty on 30 counts, including all four murders, and 17 of the counts could potentially carry the death penalty. Out of those 17 counts, the jury ruled for the death penalty on 6 of them.
Some of the victim’s family members were present for the reading of the verdict and shared their thoughts on the sentencing:
Among those in the courtroom when the verdict was read was Bill and Denise Richard, parents of Martin Richard, the 8-year-old who was the youngest of the three bombing fatalities. The Richards said they preferred Tsarnaev be sentenced to life in prison.
The parents of Sean Collier, the MIT police officer shot to death by the Tsarnaev brothers, also were present.
Tsarnaev’s older brother Tamerlan was an accomplice in the bombing, but Tamerlan was killed before he could be taken into custody.
(Via WEEI)
It can’t be carried out fast enough.
And at least you guys can be sure that this will definitely make any other terrorists think twice in future, right? What greater deterrent against someone seeking martyrdom than the threat of death?
BYE FELISHA.
I always say, you mess with th bill, you get the horns.
Actually I say ‘bull’
Occasionally, I say, “You mess with the rose, you get the thorns”
Once in a while, I’ll say, “You mess with the foot, you get the corns”
I’m pretty liberal and consider myself somewhat of hippie, that being said, fuck him! He deserves it!
It’s fair that he should die, but I’m not sure that it’s just.
I’m curious what justice is in this case then? Being a financial burden for some sixty years? That seems like a crime in and of itself to me.
It is more expensive to execute a prisoner than keep them alive.
@biff howso? Isn’t it something like 15-20 grand a year to keep an inmate on death row? This kid could conceivably live for the next 50 to 60 years. That’s not counting any medical needs he would need. I find it hard to believe the poison costs that much. Also, fuck it. I’d rather pay to murder the scumbag that killed an 8 year old then pay to keep him alive.
State sanctioned murder. Madness.
If it were madness, the state would be acquitted.
I see what you did there…
At what point does that seem unfair? You set a bomb off in the middle of a crowd, you pretty much know if you get caught, they’re gonna slap you with the death penalty.
It’s not like, “surprise, motherfucker! You’re the first guy we’re gonna try this on.”
Which proves that the death penalty doesn’t work as a deterrent. If you do not care If you die it’s hardly a threat. It’s meaningless posturing at best and plain old revenge at worst.
The jihadi propaganda is “I don’t care if I live or die.” Make no mistake, this kid cares very much. To hell with him.
Fuck giving this guy any more attention, I want to talk about this instead:
It’s all meaningless. It’s been fake-politicized to the point that the Boston bombing is a brand. It’s a fucking t-shirt now.
Just like every other tragic happenstance that has happened to this country since 2001. And they wonder why some people don’t believe everything the government says.
It’s a brand to raise money for people who are going to need medical care for the rest of their lives. Sure, some unscrupulous people are going to try and abuse it, but if that T-shirt makes you feel better and helps someone pay off a prosthetic limb or major medical procedure?