Eliza Dushku’s ‘True Lies’ Legal Guardian Backs Up Her Molestation Allegations

Over the weekend, actress Eliza Dushku came out with the accusation that she had been sexually molested by Hollywood stunt coordinator Joel Kramer while working on the 1994 action film True Lies when she was 12-years-old. In her account, of which she went into horrifying detail, Dushku says that she confided her ordeal with an female adult friend who then confronted Kramer. As a result, that same day she was coincidentally injured in a stunt gone wrong that left her with broken ribs.

Dushku’s legal guardian on the film, a woman named Sue Booth-Forbes, was the adult in question and has now come forward with a full statement backing up her allegations, calling Kramer a “pedophile” who “must face consequences.” At the time, Dushku’s mother, Judith Ann Rasmussen, was employed as a political science professor and therefore unable to accompany her daughter for filming. Booth-Forbes, who now serves as a director for a writer’s retreat, claims that she attempted to report the abuse but was met with “blank stares” that suggested this wasn’t an isolated incident.

You can read her full statement below:

