Over the weekend, actress Eliza Dushku came out with the accusation that she had been sexually molested by Hollywood stunt coordinator Joel Kramer while working on the 1994 action film True Lies when she was 12-years-old. In her account, of which she went into horrifying detail, Dushku says that she confided her ordeal with an female adult friend who then confronted Kramer. As a result, that same day she was coincidentally injured in a stunt gone wrong that left her with broken ribs.
Dushku’s legal guardian on the film, a woman named Sue Booth-Forbes, was the adult in question and has now come forward with a full statement backing up her allegations, calling Kramer a “pedophile” who “must face consequences.” At the time, Dushku’s mother, Judith Ann Rasmussen, was employed as a political science professor and therefore unable to accompany her daughter for filming. Booth-Forbes, who now serves as a director for a writer’s retreat, claims that she attempted to report the abuse but was met with “blank stares” that suggested this wasn’t an isolated incident.
You can read her full statement below:
I did read the statement and I agree with Bo. “and reported Joel Kramer’s inappropriate sexual behavior towards 12-year-old Eliza to a person in authority”. By chance, was the person in authority a fucking cop because any other answer is bullshite and this lady was not doing her job as a guardian.
I completely understand why a 12yo little girl wouldn’t go to the cops on her own — especially one who was seriously injured as a result of telling an adult what happened.
That legal “guardian” seriously abdicated her duty and she is a terrible person. Her job was to protect a child, and she failed.
You mean like when Cory Feldman reported being molested back in 1993 and the investigation went no where?
The Santa Barbara County Sherrif’s office in October that the Feldman tapes from the 1993 Michael Jackson investigation did not exist. But last week they had recently found the recordings and turned them over to the Los Angeles Police Department. Feldman naming actor Jon Grissom as his sexual molester when he was interviewed by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Cory Feldman was 15 years old at the time of the alleged abuse that he contends lasted for more than a year and a half. Grissom was arrested in 2001 for sexual abuse against a minor.
Feldman said if the police had acted after his interview, it could have stopped Grissom from abusing others.
You ever reported this kinda stuff to the cops? If you have I’d like to hear your experience, cuz when I did in 2003 they certainly made me (and the person abused) feel like we were just making problems.
Side note: We had multiple letters and gifts as proof.
“As I write this, I can feel a bit of the paranoia caused by associating my name, hence my business, with this volatile subject.”
and
“But this time I am refusing to allow myself to be intimidated.”
I understand what she means, but guess what, Sue. the people who are about to try to intimidate you? Yeah, they’re the one’s on “your” side of things. See comment above and get ready for more like it. Hope you’ve got savings.
If you think the people who are going to go out of their way to put this on the guardian instead of Kramer are “on her side,” then you haven’t been paying attention.
“I didn’t everything I could!”
Did you tell a cop?
“There was nothing more I could have done!”
Maybe tell a cop?
“There’s literally nothing else I could have done and I’m a fucking hero!”
I mean . . . you could have gone to the cops.
“Look at me! I’m a victim too of the same oppressive system that abused a child and I was powerless to do anything!”
Fuck off. So you had a kid you were responsible for that was being molested and had her ribs broken. And you left her there.
Oh totally, going to the cops would have obviously put a stop to this, they have a really stellar record when it comes to these things.
I’m curious – what do you think they would have actually told the police and what do you think would have happened as a result?
It must be so easy living in your world. I pray you never have to step out into reality, though, I’m not sure you’re prepared for real life.
Or … and I’m just coming up with ideas here … pull her out of the movie? Tell the media? Tell SAG?
If my stepson told me that someone were molesting him at school or at sports, I wouldn’t just casually tell the secretary and then leave it be. I’d AT THE LEAST take him out of that environment, because protecting him is the most important thing.
@sunny-dee 1. Pull her out of the movie – First of all, ever heard of a contract? You can’t just decide you aren’t comfortable on a blockbuster film and just not show up for work. You’d face significant legal repercussions unless you wanted to go up against a major studio in a sexual harassment / unsafe work environment lawsuit…good luck with that. Also – why is the onus on her? If your boss is sexually harassing you, HE SHOULD BE FIRED, you should not quit your job. This would have presumably been a massive opportunity for her and I doubt she wanted to quit. I’d be curious in your analogy to know if your stepson would be onboard with you removing him from school or the sport he plays because of the inappropriate behavior from one individual.
Tell the media – okay, who? Access Hollywood? They’re the only kind of media outlet who would have likely given a shit. The LA Times wouldn’t. It comes down to a he said / she said with a veteran stuntman and a 12 year old, and I shouldn’t have to remind you that the climate of the early 90s was not nearly as receptive to women or children’s harassment claims as it is today.
Tell SAG? Lol. I’m in one of the other guilds and I can assure you that you would have to provide indisputable, rock-solid evidence of any wrongdoing if you expected to even have a chance at a positive outcome from reporting it.
We’re all just armchair quarterbacking these claims but I typically tend to give people the benefit of the doubt that if something is so obvious as to occur to an anonymous idiot on the internet it’s probably likely it occurred to the actual parties involved and if they didn’t go down one of these paths there’s a reason why. You just assume they’re dumb and / or negligent. Neither is right but one is decidedly less cynical.
Oh my fucking god.
So let me get this straight. She shouldn’t have told the cops. She shouldn’t have told the kids parents. She shouldn’t have told at least one more person on set. She told one person, they didn’t do anything, so just give up. After all, they probably wouldn’t have done anything. Hey, guess what the best way is to make sure the cops do nothing? Don’t tell them. You seem to believe that based on the POSSIBILITY a cop wouldn’t have done something that this woman’s duty to protect this child was met when she told one moron on set.
I pray that no one EVER has to count on you in life. This is the most disgusting response I’ve ever read. Consider yourself part of the problem. This woman grossly failed this child and you think it’s okay because it might have been tough to get people to listen. Think her parents might have listened?
And to the clown who thinks there would have been contract repercussions, you’re an idiot. You think they could come after her for not fulfilling a contract when she’s being molested? Jesus Christ, you’re terrifying. Please never take care of your parents, siblings, children . . . anyone. If you think it’s just too hard to report and keep reporting and take the victim out of the environment then you should never have another person’s well being in your hands.
@guthrie [deadline.com]
First up, read that and then reflect on how much of a presumptuous dipshit you are.
@guthrie Did typing that’s make you feel like a big man? Did it feel good telling another person they should never care for their parents or their children because of a comment they made on Uproxx in defense of a victimized child?
Well, you comvinced me. That was a really well-considered, well-articulated argument. Oh no wait, it was just a bunch of ad homs and scummy personal attacks. What’s terrifying is the combination of arrogance, ignorance, and insanity on display here. I’m going to be honest with you – that was one of the most psychotic comments I’ve ever read on Uproxx. You fabricated an entire narrative out of baseless. demonstrably-false assumptions and are now frothing at the mouth other people aren’t taking it as gospel. Weird how Eliza seems to harbor no ill will towards Booth-Forbe. You should really get in touch with Eliza and inform her how this is actually all her guardian’s fault and not the fault of anyone actually working on set or involved with the film. She’s been wrong this whole time! Why do you assume her parents didn’t know? She explicitly stated how Kramer “groomed” her and her parents for months. They gave her permission to go out with the guy. In the second paragraph of her post, Eliza wrote “At the time, I shared what happened to me with my parents, two adult friends and one of my older brothers.” You fucking moron.
I’m part of the problem? Says the guy one step removed from blaming the victim? Why, because I dared to speculate as to why a woman didn’t report a case of sexual harassment to the authorities? Do you live under a fucking rock? Are you aware that the vast majority of sexual harassment cases don’t get reported? Why do you think that is – because most women are “morons” or because they demonstrably, statistically, have a snowball’s chance in hell of receiving anything remotely resembling justice?
What crime was even committed? What would they have reported? What, in your infinite wisdom, do you think would’ve happened had they gone to the police? That was the only substantial question I posited to you and you still failed to answer it anywhere inbetween insulting me and telling me I don’t deserve children or whatever. You’re aware of how inherently difficult it is to prove rape, yes? And that less than 10% of rape cases even get prosecuted? But sexual harassment is apparently easy peasy and somehow this instance of sexual harassment is going to be an open-shut case. You seem to think all they had to do was go to their local PD, tell them a guy is making inappropriate jokes to a 12yo and they would immediately drive over to set, cuff him and put him in jail. And were they supposed to report this before they confronted him and he “accidentally” broke a few of her ribs…or after?
After the first failed attempt to alert someone on the crew, she should have just told someone else right? They should have told someone! After all it’s not like Eliza was in any danger, plus she and Booth-Forbes both clearly stated how receptive everyone on set was. They seem like a really altruistic bunch of folks who would have jumped to her aid had they only known! Why oh why didn’t this “moron” consider telling anyone else? Did you miss the part where the harassment was done on-set, in front of the entire crew? Or the part about how other crew members tried to keep him away from Eliza? How about the part where they told Eliza’s agent, who repeatedly called one of the executive producers to complain….which accomplished nothing. Or the part where Eliza begged her agent not to confront Kramer because she was afraid he would retaliate? Good thing 5ose fear we’re totally unfounded! I dunno, call me crazy but if the victim and her guardian say the power structure hobbled their attempts to blow the whistle on this guy, I’m inclined to think they had / have a better understanding of it than I do and I take them at face value when they say further attempts would have yielded the same indifference. If anything they probably would have just fired Dushku and recast the role. I don’t know why this is so astonishing to you considering virtually every sexual harassment story out of Hollywood over the past year has corroborated this. People make accusations, accusations are dismissed, ignored, or swept under the rug.
As far as contract disputes go – while “you’re an idiot” is a clever argument it’s not particularly convincing. Do you even understand what a contract is? You can’t just walk off the set of a $100million film because a crew member is behaving inappropriately. There’s no stipulation in a contract that says “if someone calls you jailbait you are released from all obligations.” If you break a contract and don’t want to get sued, you’re going into arbitration, no matter how justified your reasons are or noble your cause…and it’s gonna be you vs. a major film studio, hardly known for putting people above profits. Its hardly a simple solution; it’s going to be a significant undertaking in terms of time and money (that you’d probably lose).
Since we both know you’re not going to be talking to a woman anytime soon why don’t you give this a look – [uproxx.com] maybe it will help you to understand why women don’t often “go to the authorities.” A lot of those stories are from when the contributors were children also, so it’s pretty relevant.
Also you might want to see a therapist.
Okay, Chomp, let me put it like this — if someone laid a hand on my stepson, I do not care about any movie contract. If they come after me, LET THEM COME. My responsibility as a parent is to protect my child. Not protect their “career,” and sure as hell not to protect my career at the expense of their body and innocence. This woman valued her own position in Hollywood over the life of child in her care. You know how I know she was negligent? She left Eliza Dushku in that environment and the director (allegedly) didn’t know. She obviously exerted a lot of effort there.
There is no freaking way that I would let my stepson set foot in an environment like that. SAG may need “rock solid evidence” (so apparently no point in filing a complaint, amiright?) BUT I DON’T. Not to do my job as a parent. And maybe, just maybe, filing a complaint is a way to, you know, investigate and find corroborating evidence.
@sunny-dee Who needs facts when you have opinions? I’m pretty sure you didn’t read any of the actual accounts and are just forming opinions based on a cursory look at this article.
WHY do you constantly choose to be willfully ignorant? Why don’t you just read the deadline article I posted that offers a lot more info about the situation and what the parties did / attempted to do and, instead of sitting on your ass condemning this woman from the comfort of your sofa, maybe start with the assumption that you don’t have the faintest idea what it’s like to work in the film industry so any opinions you offer are going to be inadequate?
Colonna said she had contacted True Lies executive producer Rae Sanchini to raise concerns of misconduct even before the incident occurred, while the movie was filming in Miami. Colonna said she chose Sanchini as the person to contact because she was True Lies‘ director/producer James Cameron’s producer at the time and she was a woman. Sanchini’s response, according to Colonna? “I will look into it.”
“Eliza told me. I couldn’t believe it. I said ‘I’m coming to the set tomorrow’,” Colonna said. Dushku pleaded with her not to tell anyone for fear of retribution but Colonna went to the set anyway. She said she spoke with Sanchini and she also pulled Kramer aside and told him,” You are going to stay the f*uck away from her.”
As for what happened after — “Nobody really did anything,” Colonna said. She recalled Sanchini’s reaction being, “what was a 12-year-old girl doing hanging out with a crew late at night?” Booth-Forbes also believes it was Sanchini whom she told about the assault, referring to her in her statement yesterday, “I did the only thing I knew to do then — report his behavior to someone with some clout, and that went nowhere. Colonna also reached out to True Lies casting director, the late Mali Finn, who had discovered Dushku three year prior at an open casting call and was close to Dushku’s mom. Colonna recalls asking her, “What do I do, who do I call?” She told me, ‘just be careful.’
Colonna jumped to the defense of Dushku’s mom and her legal guardian, who had faced online accusations for not preventing the assault, noting that they could not be ”right there every second, constantly on set” because of the way movie production works.
@sunny-dee As I asked fellow ace sleuth Guthrie, why do you think Eliza Dushku doesn’t hold this woman accountable? Could it perhaps be she has a better understanding of what happened than you and recognizes Booth-Forbes was not at fault?
Why don’t you try to understand their circumstances, practice a little empathize and give people the benefit of the doubt instead of just arrogantly assuming you somehow know better than them? Her parents knew. “I remember, so clearly 25 years later, how Joel Kramer made me feel special, how he methodically built my and my parents’ trust, for months grooming me”
The ‘abuse’ – which you seem to not realize was not physical but limited to inappropriate comments on set (not a crime) until he molested her in the hotel room, happened in front of the entire crew. The hotel room incident was the catalyst for Dushku to realize how wrong the situation was and inform others, who promptly raised the issue to the people in positions of authority on the film, who in turn did NOTHING. The ones who did know and knew it was wrong attempted to keep Dushku and Kramer separate. Her guardian informed an on-set crew member in a position to do something…who did nothing. They informed her agent, who repeatedly contacted one of the EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS of the film, to no effect, and against Eliza’s protests, confronted the scumbag on set. THAT SAME DAY she had an “accident” and suffered multiple broken ribs. The point is that the entire work environment was toxic and unsafe. That’s the problem here, not some woman abandoning her charge because she was more interested in “protecting her career,” good lord. You’re not seeing the bigger picture.
It’s easy to practice mortals in a vacuum. It’s easy to sit there and just say “well I would have acted completely righteously without any practical considerations and removed my child from the set” because it’s a complete hypothetical you’ll never even remotely encounter and you don’t seem to understand that doing so would open you up to liabilities to the tune of potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars. It’s no different than when people question why abused spouses don’t “just leave”? or “if it was so bad why didn’t they just speak up?”
I am reminded of the phrase “there are none so blind as those who will not see.” If nothing in any of those articles or anything I wrote convinced you that maybe this situation is a little more nuanced than “DUH JUST TAKE HER OFF SET” there’s no point in discussing this any further.
The predator got away with it, because it boiled down to word against word. I understand in today’s times, broadcasting over Twitter is the only action that needs to be taken, but in reality, it’s not. Proof needs to be made. Documented. A case needs to be made to make sure those who are guilty don’t go free, and those who are innocent get to have their names cleared. I don’t know what happened in Eliza’s case, but if there were reports filed, even if they went no where, well, that indicates a pattern, and a case can be built off this. So, the lesson to take away here, is if you see something say something. Not just online, but to the people who’s job it is to enforce, protect, etc. It’s hard to ignore a stack of papers, and again, even if it goes no where at first, get momentum going. Look at Cosby. One wasn’t enough. Two wasn’t enough. It was only when there were so many claims made, that had some proof behind them, that shit got real.
“…attitudes of the crowd of immature white men who made up the vast majority of the crew.”
What the fudge does them being white have to do with this? Eliza is white or am I missing something? Was anyone even asking this guardian to say anything ?
I’m all for listening to Eliza and believing her statement and punishing Kramer but it is statements like this one that causes people to roll their eyes and paint all victims with the same whackadoo brush.
In fairness, I think it was the legal “guardian” trying to justify why she apparently did nothing to protect her ward. Like, obviously she couldn’t do anything because White Guys, amiright?
Yep. She told a guy on set. What else could she possibly do?
Mmmmm . . . maybe tell another person? And if they did nothing, another? Maybe the cops? Maybe the girl’s parents?