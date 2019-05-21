UPROXX

Despite the fact that she’s one of roughly 23 candidates running for president, Elizabeth Warren has quickly carved a prominent place for herself in the American consciousness thanks to her wholehearted embrace of social media and, of course, the fact that she always has a plan.

First, she introduced the idea of an ultra-wealth tax. Then she rolled out a comprehensive education reform plan. And now? Warren released her comprehensive LGBTQ rights agenda today, which would cover everything from overturning President Donald Trump’s trans military ban to lifting the ban on blood donation for gay men.

And as with everything Warren does, the plan itself is full of details. So what’s in it? We break it down.

What is Warren proposing?

Warren sent her proposal to NewNowNext, an LGBTQ news and entertainment site. She promised to do the following:

Reverse the trans military ban, which Trump first announced in July 2017 and officially went into effect in April 2019 after the Supreme Court ruled it was constitutional.

Reverse the State Department’s decision to deny “family visas to the same-sex domestic partners of diplomats posted in the United States” and give “those already in the country three months to marry or lose their visas.” Per NewNowNext, gay marriage is only legal in two dozen countries worldwide, effectively making this a ban on queer diplomats.

Enact protections for transgender people, who are not often explicitly protected by anti-discrimination laws

Outlaw conversion therapy.

End “discrimination against gay and bisexual men who wish to donate blood” who must currently abstain from sex for at least 12 months in order to qualify, due to the perceived risks of HIV/AIDS transmission.

On top of her platform, she has also publicly supported the bipartisan Equality Act, a bill which would “address a remaining gap in civil rights laws” which offer no explicit protections in housing, public accommodations, or the workplace for LGBTQ individuals on the federal level. Similarly, only 21 states offer protections for sexual orientation and gender identity and only one for sexual orientation. The bill just passed the Democrat-controlled House, and now it must go to the GOP-led Senate, meaning its odds of survival are not great. Warren would likely push for legislation like this were she president.

I support the #EqualityAct because nobody should be discriminated against for who they are or who they love – period. https://t.co/4WGcCrAqxQ — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 14, 2019

Further, she’d also implement the Refund Equality Act, a piece of legislation she co-sponsored in 2017 which would provide same-sex couples an exemption on IRS-mandated time limits on retroactively filing adjustments to taxes to reflect their married status. To put simply: when couples get married, they have three years to start filing jointly, and they can file for adjustments on past tax returns to reflect their changed (often more advantageous) tax bracket as a married couple. A three-year window is all well and good when you’ve always been allowed to get married, but for LGBTQ couples, the legislation would simply allow same-sex couples to reclaim overpayments dating back to the time they actually got married, rather than the three-year limit imposed by the IRS.