After living through the shooting massacre that claimed the lives of 17 of her classmates and teachers at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland survivor Emma Gonzalez rose like a phoenix out of the ashes. The 18-year-old then-high school senior first gained national attention when she delivered an impassioned, eloquent speech at a Florida anti-gun just days after the tragedy, famously calling out “BS” on pro-gun arguments, as transcribed below.

“They say a good guy with a gun stops a bad guy with a gun. We call BS. They say guns are just tools like knives and are as dangerous as cars. We call BS. They say that no laws could have been able to prevent the hundreds of senseless tragedies that have occurred. We call BS.”

She has since gone on to become one of the leading voices of her generation advocating for gun control.

Now, Gonzalez is making moves to lock down her famous catchphrase with plans to emblazon it on merch such as shirts, mugs, hats, and bandanas, according to TMZ. In trademark filings, Gonzalez reportedly gave the reason of “promoting the interests of concerned parties and promoting public awareness of the need for promoting gun safety” as her goal for the copyright.

It also goes without saying that by obtaining a trademark, she will be able to prevent the phrase from being appropriated and turned against her by supporters of the NRA, in very much the same way Trump supporters did with “fake news.” Earlier this year gun rights activists even went so far as to circulate a doctored Teen Vogue photo of Gonzalez supposedly tearing up the constitution — speaking of “BS.”

You can watch her speech in full below.

