Actress and UN Women Goodwill Ambassador Emma Watson has provided a massive donation to The Justice and Equality Fund. A £1 million donation (roughly the equivalent of $1.4 million in U.S. dollars) to be precise.
Watson’s donation to the fund, which aims to “address priority needs, especially those of people in low paid, part-time and freelance employment, and those who face intersecting disadvantages related to their race, age, class, immigration status, disability or sexuality,” has helped the GoFundMe campaign reach £1.5 million of the £2 million goal with days remaining. The Beauty and the Beast star isn’t the only member of the arts community making a large donation to the initiative. Keira Knightley, Tom Hiddleston and Noomi Rapace are among 188 donors that have already contributed.
As the BAFTAs celebrate the feats of the UK entertainment industry, a number of gestures and protests have emerged seeking to address the issue of sexism and inequality in the industry. Among the actions taken was an open letter released Sunday featuring signatures from Watson, Naomie Harris, Olivia Colman and 187 more voices demanding an end to harassment, discrimination and abuse.
The presence of #TimesUp can be seen and heard on the red carpet and at the ceremony. Both from the celebrities in attendance and from a collection of protestors demanding action.
Why she didn’t accuse somebody for harrasment 20 years ago. I thought this was all the rage right now ?
Why are you a piece of shit?
go in the kitchen and make me a sandwich
$1.5 million (roughly 1 millon pounds, depending on the day) ain’t much, especially if 1/3 of that contribution is actually directed to “game-changing” legal cases (cases like this, which seem directed at workplace harassment will almost certainly be against corporations with much higher resources).
But people were wearing black, so I guess, that helps?
It’s cool that Emma Watson can spare the cash, but she’s not exactly making a big sacrifice, and she’s certainly not directing attention to women who truly need help (those who are still ritualistically circumsized, for example, and have precisely one handful of grain to offer a lawyer to fight for them). Remember how Ginger Spice was also a UN Ambassador? Remember all the good she did?
Sorry, not sorry — this is capitalizing on a good cause while accomplishing nothing. Let’s try and figure out how much all those black dresses cost…I have a feeling the total will be more than 1 million pounds.
Yeah this kind of money is chump change to the celebrities who are trying to be the face of movements. Like Bono, Matt Damon, or George Clooney ask for money. Most of us live check to check and help ehen we can spare it, but Bono has a extensive collection of designer sunglasses–sell that shit. Or maybe George you sell your multi million dollar Italian villa. That would easily exceed any public donation collection. Being the face and getting awareness is great, but if what youre really asking for is money then the same faces are the ones that can single handedly fund them. It like when a celebrity donates $10,000 to research, yet that same celeb just made $5 mil on one picture.
The celebrities that dont film the commercials or post their “charity” work are the really ones making a difference. Nothing like benefiting from charity to get that good PR.
Is this sarcasm or are you two really coming down on someone ‘s donation?