Everything We Know About Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302

Getty Image

Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed shortly after takeoff this past Sunday, killing all 157 passengers on board. The route was the Ethiopian city of Addis Ababa to Nairobi, Kenya. The Washington Post reports that the flight was carrying passengers representing more than 30 nationalities and the victims of the crash included law students, tourists, writers, academics, aid workers, and employees of the United Nations.

The cause of the crash is currently unclear, but the New York Times reports that this is the 2nd Boeing 737 Max 8 to crash in months — joining the Lion Air crash in Indonesia where 189 people died, raising concerns about the safety of the new Boeing 737 Max 8s.

Flight 302 took off from Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa on Sunday without a hitch amid good weather conditions and visibility, but according to data published by FlightRadar24, struggled to ascend at stable speeds, varying between zero feet per minute to 1,427 to minus 1,920 within the first three minutes of takeoff. The pilots sent out a distress call but lost contact with air traffic controllers six minutes after takeoff, later crashing near the town of Bishoftu, southeast from the airport.