Even The NRA Thinks It’s A Bit Weird That Folks Want To Carry Their Assault Rifles Into Restaurants

Entertainment Writer
06.02.14 15 Comments
Supporters Of Michigan Open Carry Law Hold March And Rally

Getty Image

I believe we talked about how Chipotle banned guns a few weeks back, with Sonic and Chili’s following suit soon after. It’s certainly been a hot topic recently and in the wake of that total sh*t bag going on a rampage in California, the entire open carry policy just comes off as a bit unnerving to several citizens.

I suppose that’s why the NRA released a statement earlier trying to distance themselves from groups like Open Carry Texas and the more negative aspects of their movement. From The Guardian:

“Let’s not mince words,” the NRA said, “not only is it rare, it’s downright weird and certainly not a practical way to go normally about your business while being prepared to defend yourself. To those who are not acquainted with the dubious practice of using public displays of firearms as a means to draw attention to oneself or one’s cause, it can be downright scary.”

Open Carry Texas has responded scathingly. On Twitter, the group accused the NRA of having “lost its relevance and sided with gun control extremists”.

It certainly cuts the legs out of your agenda when the country’s leading gun advocate calls you “weird” and “scary.” But Open Carry Texas points out on their Twitter feed that not all of their activities are threatening, posting a video of members handing out food to the homeless.

That’s helpful, but a little altruism doesn’t change the fact that carrying a weapon into a restaurant is going to put some people on their toes. And CBS reports that the NRA has been putting pressure on these groups for months behind closed doors. This certainly isn’t going to end that, but it might put a little weight against passing these laws now that it’s out in the public.

(Via Guardian / CBS)

Around The Web

TAGSCHILISCHIPOTLEgunsNRAOpen Carry Texassonic

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP