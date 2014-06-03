Even The NRA Thinks It’s A Bit Weird That Folks Want To Carry Their Assault Rifles Into Restaurants

I believe we talked about how Chipotle banned guns a few weeks back, with Sonic and Chili’s following suit soon after. It’s certainly been a hot topic recently and in the wake of that total sh*t bag going on a rampage in California, the entire open carry policy just comes off as a bit unnerving to several citizens.
I suppose that’s why the NRA released a statement earlier trying to distance themselves from groups like Open Carry Texas and the more negative aspects of their movement. From The Guardian:
“Let’s not mince words,” the NRA said, “not only is it rare, it’s downright weird and certainly not a practical way to go normally about your business while being prepared to defend yourself. To those who are not acquainted with the dubious practice of using public displays of firearms as a means to draw attention to oneself or one’s cause, it can be downright scary.”
Open Carry Texas has responded scathingly. On Twitter, the group accused the NRA of having “lost its relevance and sided with gun control extremists”.
It certainly cuts the legs out of your agenda when the country’s leading gun advocate calls you “weird” and “scary.” But Open Carry Texas points out on their Twitter feed that not all of their activities are threatening, posting a video of members handing out food to the homeless.
That’s helpful, but a little altruism doesn’t change the fact that carrying a weapon into a restaurant is going to put some people on their toes. And CBS reports that the NRA has been putting pressure on these groups for months behind closed doors. This certainly isn’t going to end that, but it might put a little weight against passing these laws now that it’s out in the public.
New Mexico is and has to my knowledge always been an open carry state. For the most part, the armed folk I’ve seen are pretty subtle about it, just a pistol of some sort in an innocuous velcro holster. So it seems okay here.
Then again, I passed a house off a rural sand road the other day which had three Confederate flags flying–above three Klan flags. What. The. FUCK???
It’s pretty well spread around. The image above is from Michigan. As for the Klan flags, I guess you just might want to skip their house for trick or treat?
Unless you’re, you know, dressed as a ghost.
It’s my understanding that the OCT guys would vastly prefer to carry a small, innocuous sidearm in some sort of nondescript holster. Texas does not allow them to. Texas does, however, allow them to walk around everywhere with a long gun slung over their shoulder. That’s what they’re drawing attention to. They’re trying to make it known that while a shotgun or rifle is fine in the eyes of the law, a 1911 or GLOCK or, well, let’s face it, it’s Texas, a Ruger Vaquero or other Colt SAA clone, will draw a felony charge.
The NRA is running preemptive damage control as a group currently trying to widen their demographic. OCT is being painted negatively when national media pays attention to them, best to disassociate if you’re hoping to sway moderates in anticipation of an election year. I’m a member of neither, but I sort of agree with both on this one.
@knightofbob
They’re taking guns to restaurants. That freaks people out. There are only two reasons for a non-cop to bring a gun into a restaurant: a) you think some shit’s going to go down or b) you’re a fucking psycho. Both of those are going to raise some questions, and when the response to those questions is, “I’M NOT BREAKING ANY LAWS! THE (second half of the) 2ND AMENDMENT SAYS MY RIGHT TO BEAR ARMS SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED, AND THIS IS AN OPEN CARRY STATE!” it leads to people thinking option B. And when gun toters don’t understand why people think they’re psychos for bringing guns into Chipotle, it confirms that they’re psychos.
Funny thing is, as i understand it, the primary reason that long rifles are legal to open carry is that they aren’t very subtle, and just about anyone would spot them and call the cops if you took them somewhere awkward, like.. say a restaurant. It allows folks to have them in, for example, rifle racks on the way to hunt, or carried into a shooting range, in other words: to carry them appropriately without being arrested. Whereas pistols, which account for the overwhelming majority of criminal gun use cases, are illegal to carry because they are less obvious and more likely to be used for the wrong purposes.
But that would require some semblance of sanity to be applied to interpreting the law, even in states that are fairly comfortable with firearms.
Daaaaaamn, where your relevance go, NRA? It was here just a second ago! Bet that stings, huh!
jk
MURICA FUCK YEAH ! ! !
These OCT people are complete idiots. Other Texas pretty much think they are weird and/or stupid and will do a whole lot more harm to their cause then helping it.
I agree with sentiment that carrying rifles around isn’t the best PR for the gun community, and would like to slap these attention whores for inevitably inviting new laws which will further curtail my rights. There’s a difference between a carry gun for protection and an attempt at a statement.
The one thing I take issue with is the NRA statement about it being weird to go about your business ready to defend yourself — what exactly do you call concealed carry? I’m “ready” at all times, yet cause no stir because my Shield 9 is inside my waistband and under my shirt. Is the NRA stating that is in the same category as slack jaws walking around with rifles slung?
Don’t get me wrong, I’ve got a safe full of modern sporting rifles with all the features and huge magazines the lefties are dying to ban, and I’ll go toe to toe to defend that right, but if you’re strolling into a Starbucks with one of these, you’re an asshole looking for attention.
Congrats, assholes, here’s your attention.
As a card carrying gunnut who often carries a CCW and has a safe full of sport-utility rifles the VPC would love to see outlawed, nothing makes me cringe more than people who need to hold little GtG with their rifles in public places.
The whole OC thing makes me feel a little off because it lets all the actual crazies and those whose insanity blossoms actually bloom yet out and displays them on public and I’m concerned that all they’re doing is setting up an epic pratfall as my RKBA (et al) is slowly being built back up.
Anyone notice the guy’s gloves? WOLVERIIIINES!!
Leave it to people in Texas to fail at helping their own message.
This sums up pretty nicely why it’s impossible to have any productive dialogue on this topic. “You said you think it’s weird to want to carry an assault rifle into a restaurant. YOU’RE SIDING WITH GUN CONTROL EXTREMISTS!” There’s no middle ground with these people.
Usually the NRA are the people you’re referring to as “these people”.