Not Suprisingly, Sketchy Details Have Surfaced About The Missing Kid Found Alive In His Father’s Basement

Earlier this morning, we reported that a man had been informed live on air by Nancy Grace that his son — who had been missing for 11 days — had been found alive in his basement, despite searches by the Detroit police, the FBI, Michigan police, bloodhounds, and cadaver dogs which had not turned anything up. Nancy Grace being Nancy Grace — A SENSATIONALIST MONSTER — revealed to the father that his son had been found in the basement, but didn’t immediately reveal that he was alive. It was during that moment in which the man — Charlie Bothuell — looked stunned, and it’s hard to say if he was stunned to learn that his son had been found or that he’d been found alive.
We have an update.
It’s a weird story anyway you look at it. How did the authorities miss seeing the kid hiding in the basement? Why was he being concealed by a make-shift structure? Why did he have food with him? Why was he relieved to see the police when he was found? Why did he only turn up after police turned the child into a potential homicide investigation?
We still don’t know the answers to that, but some details that have been released might allow us to make some assumptions. For instance, we now know that the child had not in fact been in the basement the entire time. According to Detroit police, he had been in a separate location. In fact, the basement area had clearly been staged, and the 12 year old had only been there a short while. However, the kid was wearing the same clothes he had on when he went missing. His mental condition is currently good, though he is still in the hospital being monitored.
Here’s the sketchy details: A PVC pipe found in another location is part of the investigation. Blood was found on the child’s clothing, in the house, and in the father’s trunk. Bothuell also broke into tears when the homicide possibility was mentioned to him again (at the 1:50 mark).
The strangest thing to me, however, is the fact that — as of 12:30 p.m., at least 14 hours after he was found, the father hasn’t been allowed to see his son.
It’s a weird story, but on the other hand, at least the boy wasn’t “floating away in a balloon.”
Source: Detriot Free Press
And Nancy Grace once again wins the “Jesus, just fucking die already!” Award for being a tone deaf sensationalist pain in the ass of polite society.
It is a heavily contested title, Piers Morgan owns three of them.
I’m not a fan of Piers Morgan but I will give him credit for his noble attempt to be the only adamantly and extremely vocal anti-gun person on national television in the wake of the Sandy Hook school shooting.
The not being allowed to see his son is not at all strange if he’s a suspect in his abuse or disappearance.
Also, Nancy Grace is one of the worst fucking people alive.
If the dad is involved in this kid’s ordeal, then Nancy Grace isn’t a monster in this situation… I’d say he deserves this and far worse. If he’s innocent and there was no foul play on his end, then yeah… she’s a twunt.
I don’t know, I think Nancy Grace is pretty much a monster in any situation, regardless of external circumstance.
No, I think she’s still a monster no matter how this turns out. She has no way of knowing whether he had anything to do with this or not, so she should have proceeded with kid gloves, however because she has all the tact of a syphilitic cunt, she acted as she did.
While that might be true MulliganNY , Nancy has never been and still isn’t the kind of person to find out what the truth IS before whipping out the hammer and nails and self-righteously crucifying whomever she unilaterally delegates as the villian.
Until this case is closed, the father and all family, anyone close to the boy will be considered a suspect until cleared. As this story is unfolding, it isn’t looking too good for the father. People are acting like Nancy Grace put the kid in the basement herself. lol Nobody is commenting on the actual case. “They found blood in the father’s trunk? Yup, Nancy Grace is a douche.”
Isn’t a Nancy Grace monster the type of monster we’d want to unleash in this situation?
No, Nancy Grace is the nuclear option. No one wins. Conventional punishment like being forced to watch CSI is a more appropriate option.
If the dad is involved, the only fitting punishment for both these monsters is for them to be handcuffed together for all time.
No. She’s still a monster. She did what she did with no proof of the father’s involvement or voicing an opinion as such. She did it to what to all eyes appeared to be a grieving father and purposely gave him the news to make him think, even for a moment, that his son was found dead and not alive.
@ewaj With the father still not being able to see his son, it shows the police haven’t cleared him as a suspect yet. The first 48 hours are crucial in any kidnapping, this kid was gone for 11 days. Of course the police will suspect homicide and family members will be the main target of the investigation. Add in the wife refusing to take a lie detector test, blood being found, and Nancy Grace is the least of this families worries right now. All I saw in the video was she said the son was found and the father visibly reacted but it’s not as if she didn’t drag out the word ‘alive’ for another 20 minutes. The police are no doubt treating this family as suspects, and they do that without ‘proof’, are they wrong for doing so?
Ultimate Cunt vs Douche Throwdown: Nancy Grace interviews Chris Brown! Tonight at 9:00pm! Only on Pay-Per-View.
#NegrochildsavedbyNancyGrace
Seriously, I think it’s pretty obvious she kidnapped the kid and stashed him in the basement just to make herself look useful for once.
And if anyone were to say that to her, her face would fall off, revealing the space mutant crammed inside. Also that person would be eaten first.
So there was blood in the father’s trunk, blood on the kid’s clothes, but was the kid injured? So if there’s blood, and the kid is unharmed (relatively), who do we think was murdered? Was the father hiding the kid because the kid saw him do something? Am I mouth breathing clueless dullard?
All these questions need answered.
[i.imgur.com] <–lol
Dustin cares WAYYYYYY too much about this story. I know your husband is away at the coal mines, but turn off the TV for a few minutes Sheila.
Who is more foolish? The fool or the fool that follows him?
@ Leaping _ Lizards
We get it bro, you want Dustin’s cock inside of you.
Weird story. I’m tempted to actually watch that Nancy Grace clip to see if I can read the guy’s face and guess whether he’s involved. But since I’m not gonna do that, my hypothesis will be that some real-life Lorne Malvo is responsible.
Ewwwww. You called me “bro”