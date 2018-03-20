Shutterstock

Elizabeth Denham, Britain’s information commissioner, is beginning a wide-ranging probe into Cambridge Analytica which has come under supreme scrutiny for using the data of over 50 million Facebook users to sway elections in the United States and the United Kingdom. The fallout from The Guardian’s expose of one of the masterminds behind Steve Bannon and Robert Mercer’s use of “information warfare” has already lead to a near-five percent drop to Facebook’s stock, and a campaign to #DeleteFacebook has picked up steam overnight.

Now Facebook is trying to gather its own evidence into how this happened amidst multiple scandals that are branching off and coming back to point at serious misconduct and the horrifying influence Cambridge Analytica has over the population. According to various reports, Facebook sent their own investigators to Cambridge Analytica’s offices, only to be blocked off by British authorities before any evidence may have been compromised.

Facebook have confirmed that auditors and legal counsel acting on behalf of the company were in the offices of Cambridge Analytica this evening until they were told to stand down by the Information Commissioner. These investigations need to be undertaken by the proper authorities — Damian Collins (@DamianCollins) March 19, 2018

To be clear, @facebook was trying to "secure evidence" ahead of the UK authorities. Nice try, @facebook. The UK Information Commissioner's Office cracking whip…British legal investigation MUST take precedence over US multibillion $ company.. https://t.co/CNNXwv1M3R — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) March 19, 2018