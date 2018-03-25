Getty Image

The ongoing Cambridge Analytica scandal has left Facebook reeling as the enormo social media service attempts to navigate the fallout over the alleged theft of data on 50 million users. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has had apologized over the scandal (with varying attitudes from the public on said apology) and he did so again in print form with a series of full-page newspaper ads in the United States and United Kingdom saying sorry.

Facebook took out full page ads in the NYT, WSJ, WashPost, and 6 UK papers today https://t.co/kMA822kTpU pic.twitter.com/CUEYwyWuTT — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 25, 2018

The ads, which appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, The Observer, The Sunday Times, Mail on Sunday, Sunday Mirror, Sunday Express and Sunday Telegraph, were led off with a declaration of: “We have a responsibility to protect your information. If we can’t, we don’t deserve it.” Essentially the same public stance Zuckerberg included in his March 21st post on the subject.

“You may have heard about a quiz app built by a university researcher that leaked Facebook data of millions of people in 2014,” read the paid apology. “This was a breach of trust, and I’m sorry we didn’t do more at the time. We’re now taking steps to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

Facebook suffered not only a public relations hit in the fallout, but a financial one as well. News that Cambridge Analytica reportedly accessed information from roughly 50 million users caused Facebook’s value to drop by the billions shortly after.

“Thank you believing in this community,” wrote Zuckerberg in his sign-off. “I promise to do better for you.”

(Via CNN)