Jimmy Fallon points out that he was on hiatus during the tragic shooting in Parkland, Florida and its dramatic aftermath that has seemingly taken the gun control discussion to different a level. As Trevor Noah said on The Daily Show last week, these kids are using their privilege to push for change and it seems to be making a difference. The big push seems to be the March For Our Lives on March 24th in Washington, DC, and plenty of folks are getting behind the effort to bring about some real change with lawmakers on Capitol Hill.
The latest is Fallon himself, who returns to show his support to the students and their efforts by pledging to join them in D.C. for March For Our Lives alongside his wife and two children. Fallon actually seems to be a bit emotional during the short segment but shares his amazement at what the students and their supporters have been doing in the past weeks:
“What they had to live through, and what they have to live with, is something that I can’t even imagine…They’re speaking out with more guts, passion, conviction and common sense than most adults”
He also calls their efforts “a real revolution,” which still remains to be seen. It’s definitely far louder and far more active than what we’ve seen in the past, so he could possibly end up being right.
that’s exactly what they want. To be over shadowed by a celebrity. So instead of getting their message across we’ll be forced to see the media focus solely on this jerkoff
That’s a good point. It seems like this has gained some real momentum because it is teens leading it and now here come the celebrities to hog the microphone.
Just so long as he claps and laughs at anything every 5 seconds.
I’ve kind of been on the fence about the growth of the march to include adults and celebrities. Sure you want parents to be supportive, but there’s a real power to all those kids doing it themselves. And while celebrities add a certain amount of weight to some arguments in this case I don’t think they add anything.
Oh, and Jimmy Fallon’s an attention whore.
Jimmy’s going to have an AR-15 on the show as a guest and then he’ll playfully tussle its hair and lob it a few softball questions.
Yeah, I think if you asked the kids they’d say to him “no thank you, Johnny.”
The march should be lead by teens / kids – like, the front ranks of the march should be thousands of kids. But the entire march really needs people of all ages. This march needs to be so fucking massive that regular people in butt-fuck Alabama go…wow…maybe I actually am the backwards yokel with the minority opinion here.
I wish I had an ounce of your faith that it’s not too late for Alabama inbreeds to have a light bulb moment on any political stance that uses facts for the base of the decision making process. You’re a better human than I, sir.
Eat shit, Jimmy