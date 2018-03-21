FEMA Remained Silent In The Frantic Aftermath Of Hurricane Maria In Puerto Rico According To Newly Released Emails

#Disasters #Donald Trump
Managing Editor, Trending
03.21.18

Getty Image

The response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico has its fair share of horror stories to this point. Six months since the storm devastated the island territory, there are still plenty of issues and needs for those living there. As pointed out in the LA Times, nearly 100,000 are still without power despite efforts restoring power to 93% of customers. This would is good news, but it has become tarnished by the controversial response by FEMA and the Trump administration in the wake of the powerful storm.

Now according to a new report by the Associated Press, a letter released by Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Democratic member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, outlines the panic that spread in the aftermath and how FEMA remained silent to requests from Puerto Rican officials:

Emails and text messages made public Tuesday in a letter sent by the top Democrat on the House oversight committee describe frantic efforts by officials at Walmart and the Puerto Rican government to get fuel for generators to prevent food from going bad.

From the Federal Emergency Management Agency came only silence.

Within a three-hour time span, Walmart officials were able to connect, through email and text messages, with a congressman’s office and local Puerto Rican government officials. They passed on their urgent request for help, just two days after the hurricane made landfall.

Meanwhile, the letter states, FEMA remained unresponsive for days.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Disasters#Donald Trump
TAGSDISASTERSdonald trumpFEMAhurricane mariaNatural DisastersPUERTO RICO

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 6 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP