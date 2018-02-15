The Florida School Shooting Suspect Was Reportedly Abusive To His Ex-Girlfriend And Cruel To Animals

#Florida
02.15.18 3 weeks ago

Getty Image

Soon after suspected Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz was apprehended, details of the massacre emerged regarding his tactics and his possible motive. More troubling, though, are the warning signs that allowed Cruz to slip through the cracks. The FBI was alerted to Cruz after some of his social media threats were reported last year and, as so often happens, Cruz shared a trait with many other mass shooters: he was abusive to women.

According to the Boston Globe, at least one student described Cruz as abusive to his ex-girlfriend and said his expulsion from Mary Stoneman Douglas High School followed a fight with that girl’s new boyfriend. Several students said that Cruz frequently posted pictures of guns and other weapons on social media. He was also known for posting about killing animals, and the Sun Sentinel reports that his neighbors witnessed disturbing behavior toward animals:

He used to get into trouble and harass neighbors, the Roxburghs said. The police came to Cruz’s house many times, they said. A neighbor across the street kept little pigs as pets. “He didn’t like the pigs and didn’t like the neighbors so he sent over his dog over there to try to attack them,” Malcolm said.

Christine said one time she saw Nikolas peeking in her window. “I said what are you doing here? He said he was looking for golf balls. I said ‘this isn’t the golf course,’” Christine said.

However, a school official told the Boston Globe that they weren’t aware of any threats made by Cruz. “Typically you see in these situations that there potentially could have been signs out there,” Broward County School District Superintendent Robert Runcie said. “I would be speculating at this point if there were, but we didn’t have any warnings. There weren’t any phone calls or threats that we know of that were made.”

(Via Boston Globe & Sun Sentinel)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Florida
TAGSFLORIDAGUN VIOLENCEnikolas cruzSCHOOL SHOOTINGS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP