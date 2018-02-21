Samuel Zeif, who was on second floor of freshman building during Stoneman Douglas shooting: “My 14-year-old brother was directly above me, in that classroom where Scott Beigel was murdered. Scott Beigel got my brother in the class.” https://t.co/qLL6Kp8HYo pic.twitter.com/i4a8PYodPV — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 21, 2018

After students across the U.S. staged walkouts and marched on various government offices, including the White House and Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., President Trump hosted a “listening session” with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School survivors and victims’ families. The topic? School shootings and suggestions for what the federal government should do about them. As the people gathered around Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and various administration staffers began to speak, it became clear that regardless of the means implemented, they all wanted the White House to “fix it” now.

Samuel Zeif, survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting: “I don’t understand, I turned 18 the day after [the school shooting]. Woke up to the news that my best friend was gone. And I don’t understand why I can still go in a store and buy a weapon of war. An AR.” (via CBS) pic.twitter.com/gjXyDLjxlD — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 21, 2018

Samuel Zeif, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas student who became famous after a tweet containing the text messages he exchanged with his younger brother during the shooting went viral, recalled the heroism of slain geography teacher Scott Beigel: “My 14-year-old brother was directly above me, in that classroom where Scott Beigel was murdered. Scott Beigel got my brother in the class.” However, he also questioned the shooter’s ability to purchase an assault rifle, saying, “I don’t understand why I can still go in a store and buy a weapon of war. An AR.”