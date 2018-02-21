Samuel Zeif, who was on second floor of freshman building during Stoneman Douglas shooting: “My 14-year-old brother was directly above me, in that classroom where Scott Beigel was murdered. Scott Beigel got my brother in the class.” https://t.co/qLL6Kp8HYo pic.twitter.com/i4a8PYodPV
— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 21, 2018
After students across the U.S. staged walkouts and marched on various government offices, including the White House and Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., President Trump hosted a “listening session” with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School survivors and victims’ families. The topic? School shootings and suggestions for what the federal government should do about them. As the people gathered around Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and various administration staffers began to speak, it became clear that regardless of the means implemented, they all wanted the White House to “fix it” now.
Samuel Zeif, survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting: “I don’t understand, I turned 18 the day after [the school shooting]. Woke up to the news that my best friend was gone. And I don’t understand why I can still go in a store and buy a weapon of war. An AR.” (via CBS) pic.twitter.com/gjXyDLjxlD
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 21, 2018
Samuel Zeif, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas student who became famous after a tweet containing the text messages he exchanged with his younger brother during the shooting went viral, recalled the heroism of slain geography teacher Scott Beigel: “My 14-year-old brother was directly above me, in that classroom where Scott Beigel was murdered. Scott Beigel got my brother in the class.” However, he also questioned the shooter’s ability to purchase an assault rifle, saying, “I don’t understand why I can still go in a store and buy a weapon of war. An AR.”
It seemed more like a photo op than a real talk. The people seemed selected/vetted. Gotta love the “cheat sheet” trump had in his hands though
Omigod, that cheat sheet.
It’s proof that the man is completely incapable of basic, human interaction. The one pic I saw you could read things like “I hear you”, “What would you want me to know about your experience” and “What can we do to help you feel safe”. I mean seriously, someone had to fucking prep this idiot so he wouldn’t say something incredibly stupid to a bunch of kids who just got shot at and watched their friends die.
On the flip side, whoever wrote the note had pretty handwriting so I’ll give them that.
I hear you.
I’ve only seen photos – did he actually reference his “cheat sheet” during this exchange? Dude legit has no idea how to behave or feel in any given situation other than to brag about imaginary accomplishments or deride and attempt to discredit his critics.
He should have filled it with some sweet talking points like “Not ALL Muslims are terrorists”. Wait, wrong one. I mean “Not ALL illegal immigrants are violent murdering gang members.”. Wait, wrong card again. I mean “Not all gun owners are shooting up schools!” There, that’s the one.
This “listening session” is simply paying lip service to the gun lobby. Nothing more.
How dare the President do the very thing his detractors demanded?!
absolutely nothing productive will come of this
Uproxx quote of the decade. Should be in the title bar.
“Very strong on background checks”. You mean like the one that restricted felons on the run (arrest warrant) from getting a gun that Trump changed making it easier for said felons to get a gun by adding they must also have crossed state lines in an effort to flee? You mean like that?
Or tougher background checks that would allow access to records of those with mental illness who are receiving Social Security… that Trump, in his first official act as president, tossed? Tough stuff like that?
Remember when Trump mocked being “presidential” during the campaign?