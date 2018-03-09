Following the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, teen survivor Sarah Chadwick torched Marco Rubio for being so “easy to buy,” just like an AR-15. Now, she’s further taking on the gun lobby by trolling NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch‘s recent ad that lambasted the “lying” press and Hollywood (for using their First Amendment right to free speech) while holding an hourglass and stating, “Your time is running out … the clock starts now.”

While referencing the #MarchForOurLives, Chadwick — while mimicking the format, tone, and style of Loesch’s ad — did not hold back while unleashing a rant that ended with the same sort of declaration … towards the NRA:

“To every government official unwilling to take action and make change, to everyone with an A-plus rating from the National Rifle Association, to to every spokeswoman with an hourglass who uses their free speech to alter and undermine what our flag represents, to the politicians who would rather watch America’s youth die than get assault rifles off of shelves, to the manipulating lobbyists who think their political stances should be the only ones supported by legislation, to those who who refuse to accept common-sense gun safety as a bipartisan issue, to those who call high school students paid crisis actors and refuse to listen — Your time is running out. The clock starts now.“

Given the recent revelation that disgraced Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson told other deputies not to enter the school, there’s certainly multiple fingers to be pointed over this massacre. And the NRA has attempted to place all of the blame on law enforcement, yet the GOP-led Florida legislature recently passed some gun-control measures in defiance of the NRA, so perhaps the clock really is ticking for the gun lobby? They must be, at the very least, nervous. Watch Loesch’s original ad below.

“To every lying member of the media, to every Hollywood phony, to the role model athletes who use their free speech to alter and undermine what our flag represents…Your Time is running out. The clock starts now.”

(Via Indivisible Network & NRATV)