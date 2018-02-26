The Broward County Sheriff’s Office ‘Will Fully Cooperate’ With The Investigation Of Shooting Response

#Florida
News & Culture Writer
02.26.18 5 Comments

Getty Image

Not long after Jake Tapper’s confrontational interview with Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel aired on Sunday, Florida Gov. Rick Scott ordered the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to “immediately investigate the law enforcement response” Israel’s office’s response to the devastating Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. In response, Israel said he and his office “will fully cooperate… as we believe in full transparency and accountability.”

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is facing intense scrutiny from the press and Florida politicians alike. On Sunday, Florida Speaker of the House Richard Corcoran and 73 state representatives published a letter calling upon Gov. Scott to suspend the sheriff for “incompetence and neglect of duty”:

They said that he and his deputies failed to “intervene regarding Nikolas Jacob Cruz in the years, months, and days leading up to that shooting,” which Corcoran described as “unacceptable and unforgivable.”

“Sheriff Israel failed to maintain a culture of alertness, vigilance, and thoroughness amongst his deputies. … As a result of Sheriff Israel’s failures. students and teachers died.” the letter said.

During his interview with Tapper, Israel insisted that he would not step down of his own volition. He also defended his “amazing leadership” throughout the ordeal, but has faced criticism from Tapper’s CNN and other news outlets after one of four deputies who did not enter the school to confront the shooter had resigned.

(Via CNN)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Florida
TAGSFLORIDAGUN VIOLENCERICK SCOTTSCHOOL SHOOTINGSscott israel

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP