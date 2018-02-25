Parkland student survivor and activist David Hogg criticizes NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch: “She owns these congressmen. She can get them to do things. It’s just she doesn’t care about these children’s lives” https://t.co/cfOvcjtoDq https://t.co/rOqG9HzvhF — Reliable Sources (@ReliableSources) February 25, 2018

As brands continue to dissociate themselves from the NRA, the gun lobby can’t be thrilled. The association declared that this won’t impact their bottom line (although it will do just that, because the NRA did receive kickbacks from some of these companies) but still lashed out while blaming law enforcement over Nikolas Cruz’s massacre. To be certain, cops failed to properly respond to the Florida school shooting as it happened, but as teen survivor David Hogg declared on CNN’s Reliable Sources, spokesperson Dana Loesch isn’t doing the NRA any favors by attacking law enforcement while also claiming to support police on every other occasion:

“Obviously, there were some major mistakes made here and ones that we have to look into … but honestly, how you can say that you support law enforcement if you’re just constantly attacking them over this? How hypocritical and disgusting are you? These are the people that are trying to protect our lives. Did they make a mistake? Absolutely. Is that something that we have to fix? Absolutely.”

Hogg continued to drag Loesch over her public insistence that Congress now pass more laws regarding mental health while pretending that she’s unable to wield influence over lawmakers: