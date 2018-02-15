It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis. He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories pic.twitter.com/O181FvuHl3 — MS Douglas Football (@MSDEagles) February 15, 2018

The massacre at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida saw the deaths of 17 people, for which suspect Nikolas Cruz has been charged with murder. It was previously reported that Cruz, who legally purchased his AR-15 and who had been expelled from the school, tripped alarms to lure students into hallways, where he began shooting into the fleeing crowd. Amid the horror, an assistant football coach named Aaron Feis did everything he could to save the lives of his students. He’s now the first victim to be identified among the dead.

Feis, who was also a security guard for the school, has been hailed as a hero on the school football team’s Twitter page:

“It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis. He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories”

Head Douglas football coach Willis May told the Sun Sentinel that he last heard Feis’ voice on a walkie-talkie after someone asked whether the loud noises from Cruz’s AR-15 were firecrackers. May said, “I heard Aaron say, ‘No, that is not firecrackers.’ That’s the last I heard of him.”

Following the shooting and after Feis was rushed to a nearby hospital, Douglas student Charlie Rothkopf‏ honored his coach on Twitter.

Can everyone please take a second to pray for my coach today he took serval bullets covering other students at Douglas . pic.twitter.com/8AMG7t6tpH — Charlie Rothkopf (@RothkopfCharlie) February 14, 2018

(Via Sun Sentinel & New York Times)