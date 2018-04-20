A High School Shooting In Florida Has Left One Student Injured And A Suspect In Custody

#Florida
News Editor
04.20.18

On the 19th anniversary of Columbine, survivors of the 1999 Littleton massacre are rallying alongside Parkland survivors, but back in Florida, a shooting has taken place at Forest High School in Ocala. As WSVN 7 reports in the above clip, at least one student was injured in an early morning shooting on campus. CNN reports that a suspect is already in custody, and the injured student (who was shot in the ankle) has been taken to a nearby hospital.

Local 10 ABC News reports that the suspect was also a student at Forest High, a highly-ranked educational institution that has around 2,100 students, and WKMG anchor Amanda Castro has tweeted the below photos from the scene.

This photo (which was verified by Castro on Twitter) purportedly shows the view from within a barricaded classroom at Forest High.

Today, students across the United States will also stage the second National School Walkout (beginning at 10:00 am EST) to demand change and increased gun control laws.

(Via WSVN, CNN & Local 10 ABC)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Florida
TAGSFLORIDAGUN VIOLENCEocalaSCHOOL SHOOTINGS

What To Listen To

The Best Travel Podcasts Right Now

The Best Travel Podcasts Right Now

04.20.18 8 mins ago
The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

04.19.18 20 hours ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

04.17.18 3 days ago 12 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 4 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP