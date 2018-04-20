At least one person was injured and a suspect is in custody Friday after a shooting at a high school in Ocala, Florida, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. STORY: https://t.co/QPRLHos6mV pic.twitter.com/ulbxfBg4Kc — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) April 20, 2018

On the 19th anniversary of Columbine, survivors of the 1999 Littleton massacre are rallying alongside Parkland survivors, but back in Florida, a shooting has taken place at Forest High School in Ocala. As WSVN 7 reports in the above clip, at least one student was injured in an early morning shooting on campus. CNN reports that a suspect is already in custody, and the injured student (who was shot in the ankle) has been taken to a nearby hospital.

Local 10 ABC News reports that the suspect was also a student at Forest High, a highly-ranked educational institution that has around 2,100 students, and WKMG anchor Amanda Castro has tweeted the below photos from the scene.

More pics from Forest High School. Students are gathered outside on a field & there's already a long line of parents waiting to pick up their children. @news6wkmg #News6 pic.twitter.com/yv9b0V0Blc — Amanda Castro (@AmandaNCastro) April 20, 2018

This photo (which was verified by Castro on Twitter) purportedly shows the view from within a barricaded classroom at Forest High.

Today, students across the United States will also stage the second National School Walkout (beginning at 10:00 am EST) to demand change and increased gun control laws.

(Via WSVN, CNN & Local 10 ABC)