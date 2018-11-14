Getty Image

In the week since Democrats regained control of the House in the midterm elections, Donald Trump has been in a dark place — what the Los Angeles Times reported this week as a “cocoon of bitterness.” Indeed, the 45th prez has been eschewing traditional presidential duties and appearances such as Veteran’s Day memorials, even to the criticism of many of his own supporters. It appears that Trump is in a full-blown meltdown mode, which was perhaps best illustrated by his volatile post-election White House press conference that resulted in CNN’s Jim Acosta getting his press credentials revoked. CNN is not going down without a fight, however, and on Tuesday, the cable news network filed a lawsuit against Trump and his top aides claiming that the White House violated both CNN and Acosta’s First Amendment rights of freedom of the press, as well as Fifth Amendment rights to due process with the banning.

The White House Correspondents’ Association has since come out in support of the lawsuit, and now CNN has found another unlikely ally in their legal battle: Fox News, the president’s favorite “fair and balanced” news source.

Fox News president Jay Wallace issued a statement on Wednesday morning affirming that the network intended to file an amicus brief with the U.S. District Court in an effort to restore Acosta’s credentials, because “passes for working White House journalists should never be weaponized.”

Fox News will file an amicus brief in support of @Acosta and CNN. Thank you @FoxNews! Statement from Jay Wallace below: pic.twitter.com/1EyRkho0TK — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) November 14, 2018

You can read the statement in full below: