Fox News Fired A Contributor Who Tweeted That Kavanaugh Accusers Were ‘Lying Skanks’

There was a lot of tweeting Thursday about the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with the calm, controlled, articulate, emotional Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and the loud, shouty, accusatory, self pitying Brett Kavanaugh. The resulting reactions have caused at least one person losing their job. That person is Kevin Jackson, a now-former Fox News contributor who went far beyond the realm of good taste, even for the network that once employed him.

Jackson went on a Twitter tirade during the hearing, in which he criticized the three women who have publicly accused the Supreme Justice hopeful of, at the very least, sexual misconduct. In one post, he decried all feminists in general and then called the three accusers “lying skanks.” The tweets are still live, by the way (at least as of this writing):

“I disagree. Feminists are their own worst enemies, and enemy of women. Also, they want men to NEVER be believed. I’m not succumbing,” Jackson tweeted. “TO HELL with the notion that women must be believed no matter what. Lying skanks is what these 3 women are, and we ALL know more.”

He then doubled down on “skank”:

