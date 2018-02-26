Foxy Brown Extols Russell Simmons As ‘The Man Who Saved My Life’ Amid His Sexual Assault Allegations

02.26.18 2 weeks ago

Getty Image

Russell Simmons has gone into recluse mode after a slew of sexual assault and harassment accusations cropped up against him. In the heat of last fall’s #MeToo movement, which arose after studio producer Harvey Weinstein was exposed for decades of sexual assault, Russell Simmons and his longtime friend Brett Ratner were exposed in an LA Times article for “aggressive sexual advances” against Keri Claussen Khaligi. Writer Jenny Lumet wrote a piece alleging that he had locked her in a car, took her to his home, and raped her. After that, three more women came out alleging sexual assault. At first, Simmons sought to spearhead a #NotMe movement and deny the accusation, saying “my longtime loathing of any form of violence and abuse has been woven into all of my personal interactions, as most who know me will attest.” He later retracted those statements and stepped down from his myriad companies.

Simmons has been an industry pariah since then, but one person has recently come to his defense — former Def Jam signee Foxy Brown. The beloved rapper made a post on Instagram defending Russell with an open letter “attesting to the character of the man who, as a teenager saved my life.” She then surmised that “salaciousness and scandal garner headlines,” and said Simmons has never been anything “more than the respectful, respected, gentleman and GODFATHER OF HIP-HOP we’ve all adored.” She ended the letter imploring people to send their love to Russell.

Comments on the post were mixed, including one account that noted, “Foxy brown girl! You were always safe with russell simmons because you are not his type! You are not white you are not mixed race with European features you are not the light skin black girl with real hair. You are the dark skin female that he has no sexual interest in.”

Around The Web

TAGSAlleged Sexual AssaultFoxy BrownMeTooRUSSELL SIMMONS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP