Another member of the Trump administration is jumping ship. Gary Cohn, the former Goldman Sachs president and head of the National Economic Council who has been the President’s top economic advisor since he took office, is resigning and will be leaving the White House in the coming weeks. While no official reason has been given, it is likely in part due to President Trump’s declaration of a trade war and plans to levy heavy tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, which Cohn was against, and the avoidance of an internal struggle.
President Trump issued a statement to the New York Times about Cohn’s departure, saying:
“Gary has been my chief economic adviser and did a superb job in driving our agenda, helping to deliver historic tax cuts and reforms and unleashing the American economy once again. He is a rare talent, and I thank him for his dedicated service to the American people.”
Cohn was a driving force behind the President’s controversial tax plan, and according to sources had planned on staying with the administration for about a year to guide the President in the financial sector. He also released a statement, expressing his satisfaction at helping to foster “pro-growth economic policies to benefit the American people, in particular the passage of historic tax reform.”
(Via the New York Times)
The best people.
“I love it”.
A fine-tuned machine.
(Made of bullshit)
The ‘smart’ ones are getting out now. The dumb ones will stay till the end.
And get swept up in the fiasco in the process.
It’s almost as if we have a president who is completely inept and woefully lacking in the skills, experience and intelligence required to be president.
You see, it’s actually 7th dimension backgammon…
BUM BUM BUM
BADDADAT DUM DADUM
The level of bumbling dumbassery in this white house is staggering. It’s also a distraction to cover the disassembly of America by republican criminals. Apparently for the benefit of billionaires in a lot of countries.
He got what he wanted already in the giant tax cuts for him, his friends, and banks / corporations….. now it’s time to bail as the screws tighten.