Getty Image

Another member of the Trump administration is jumping ship. Gary Cohn, the former Goldman Sachs president and head of the National Economic Council who has been the President’s top economic advisor since he took office, is resigning and will be leaving the White House in the coming weeks. While no official reason has been given, it is likely in part due to President Trump’s declaration of a trade war and plans to levy heavy tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, which Cohn was against, and the avoidance of an internal struggle.

President Trump issued a statement to the New York Times about Cohn’s departure, saying:

“Gary has been my chief economic adviser and did a superb job in driving our agenda, helping to deliver historic tax cuts and reforms and unleashing the American economy once again. He is a rare talent, and I thank him for his dedicated service to the American people.”

Cohn was a driving force behind the President’s controversial tax plan, and according to sources had planned on staying with the administration for about a year to guide the President in the financial sector. He also released a statement, expressing his satisfaction at helping to foster “pro-growth economic policies to benefit the American people, in particular the passage of historic tax reform.”

(Via the New York Times)