Gary Cohn Has Resigned As Trump’s Head Economic Advisor

#Donald Trump
Features Writer
03.06.18 11 Comments

Getty Image

Another member of the Trump administration is jumping ship. Gary Cohn, the former Goldman Sachs president and head of the National Economic Council who has been the President’s top economic advisor since he took office, is resigning and will be leaving the White House in the coming weeks. While no official reason has been given, it is likely in part due to President Trump’s declaration of a trade war and plans to levy heavy tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, which Cohn was against, and the avoidance of an internal struggle.

President Trump issued a statement to the New York Times about Cohn’s departure, saying:

“Gary has been my chief economic adviser and did a superb job in driving our agenda, helping to deliver historic tax cuts and reforms and unleashing the American economy once again. He is a rare talent, and I thank him for his dedicated service to the American people.”

Cohn was a driving force behind the President’s controversial tax plan, and according to sources had planned on staying with the administration for about a year to guide the President in the financial sector. He also released a statement, expressing his satisfaction at helping to foster “pro-growth economic policies to benefit the American people, in particular the passage of historic tax reform.”

(Via the New York Times)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpGary Cohn

The RX

Uproxx Music’s The RX Showcase Continues This Week With Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s The RX Showcase Continues This Week With Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.06.18 8 hours ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 15 hours ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 days ago 2 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 6 days ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 1 week ago
Towkio Explains How The Release Of His Debut Album ‘WWW.’ Helped Him Become An Astronaut

Towkio Explains How The Release Of His Debut Album ‘WWW.’ Helped Him Become An Astronaut

02.23.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP