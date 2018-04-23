George H.W. Bush Has Been Hospitalized In Intensive Care, Shortly After Barbara Bush’s Funeral

Getty Image

Former President George H.W. Bush has landed in the hospital in intensive care, mere days after the death of Barbara Bush at age 92. The senior Bush buried his wife on Saturday, and CNN reports word from Bush family spokesperson Jim McGrath, who says that George Sr. was admitted to the hospital the next day for an infection that spread and turned into sepsis. Reportedly, he remains in intensive care but is improving, says McGrath:

“President Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood. He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant.”

Bush Sr., who is 93 years old, also experienced drops in blood pressure and apparently took a turn for the worse before stabilizing.

This wouldn’t be the first time that George H.W. and Barbara experienced health difficulties in close proximity. The two were simultaneously hospitalized in January 2017 with Bush Sr. being admitted into intensive care and Barbara experiencing breathing difficulties. The pair married 73 years ago in 1945, and a source told CNN that his family worried how he would weather the highly emotional events of the past week.

(Via CNN)