Two weeks after the Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, an armed teacher has been arrested at Dalton High School in northern Georgia. The local ABC affiliate confirms that the unidentified educator had barricaded himself in a classroom during the incident, and the Dalton Police Department kept the public updated on their Facebook account. Authorities soon revealed that no children were injured by the gunfire, and the evacuation with subsequent lockdown was a successful procedure.
Mercifully, the incident appears to have concluded with only one student acquiring a minor injury while fleeing the campus, as revealed by the Dalton PD’s Twitter account.
The local NBC affiliate further revealed that the teacher engaged in a short standoff with police through a locked door before surrendering. Further details remain scarce at this time, but this incident is sure to reignite further debate after President Trump recently issued some confusing tweets in which he advocated for arming teachers, which he believes will help guard against violence like Nikolas Cruz’s massacre at Stoneman Douglas High School. Trump later clarified that he wanted to give bonuses to teachers who’d carry guns, and he grew visibly angry when challenged on the subject.
(Via WGNO, WRCB & Dalton Police Department)
Arm the teachers to stop this!
give that guy a bonus for having the courage to pack heat in the classroom!!
Only a good teacher with a gun can stop a bad teacher with a gun.
To stop that teacher, the principal should of been armed.
Arm the students, so they can fight back and defend themselves from the teachers.
WON’T SOMEBODY THINK OF THE JANITORS?
If Uproxx showed gifs in the comments section, I’d have one of Groundskeeper Willie shouting at the schoolbus “Wait!! I left my shotgun on my seat!!”
Is the gun okay?
You know how there are fire extinguishers mounted in strategic places in public buildings in case of fire? Do that. Just have machine guns stuck to all the walls in the classrooms and hallways and definitely the bathrooms. That way, ANY good guy can be a good guy with a gun in case of unsolicited shooting activity, coming soon to a school near you.
Seems legit. I mean, what could possibly go wrong?
And the best part of this plan is that it sells a lot of guns. Better make sure they get updated every year too. They can hold a raffle to get rid of the old ones.
Bonus side effect: thinning the herd. Hey, kids are expensive. You probably shouldn’t have had so many anyway.
@Dovershoe – I like the way you think. As with fire extinguishers, these guns can have a 6-month “service” date and a one-year expiry date. Return them all to manufacturer and buy new ones. (or a raffle, that would be cool too)
Mission Accomplished?
He was just a good guy with a gun having a bad day. Let him have a mulligan.
He loaded his gun on the wrong side of the bed.
This is possibly one of the most epic failures I have ever seen.
School shooting happens. Against all reasonable voices of survivors and people affected they decide teachers should have guns to help stop this. Then before legislation can even come about a teacher opens fire at a school and has a stand off with police. How is this real life?
We’re in the Darkest Timeline. We splintered off at 2:30 am on November 9th.
…November 9th, 2016.
Hmm… maybe if the teacher had TWO guns this kind of thing could have been stopped since more guns are the obvious answer.
*is the obvious answer.
BUILD
THE
SCHOOL
OUT
OF
GUNS
I’m of two minds on this. On the one hand, my home town is tiny. And in the middle of nowhere. We have about 4 full time cops in the town. The nearest town that could send some cops is 10 minutes away. The county seat where the Sheriffs department troops would come from is 20 minutes away. The nearest city with some form of tactical response capability is about an hour away. So in the event of a school shooting it’s going to be a long time and a lot of carnage before anyone can do anything about it. So I understand the appeal of letting the shop teacher carry a gun.
That said, I know a lot of teachers. Even the good ones are over worked, under paid, and highly stressed out. High stress job + stupid kids adding more stress by the minute = Disaster waiting to happen.
I think a better solution than arming teachers is a funding bump so every school can have a real school psychologist. Someone the kids came come to without fear of getting in trouble to either speak up that they’re depressed or speak up that one of their friends is into some scary shit.
Would at least make the “it’s not guns it’s mental health” crowd put up or shut up.
Yes, and of course it doesn’t have to be one solution. Have the psychologist, security (not the teachers), AND sensible gun control.