Geraldo Rivera let his emotions take over during his appearance on Hannity late on Wednesday. The Fox News contributor had already shown some strong opinions about the shooting in Florida earlier on Twitter, but his feelings alongside guests Larry Elder, David Clarke, and host Sean Hannity took a different direction than you’d normally expect from Fox News.
For Rivera, the problem isn’t mental health or the need to have armed guards at the school. For him it’s the AR-15 itself and its availability to the general public:
“How’d he get the gun? How’d he get the thousand-dollar gun? How’d he get all these magazines? Where are his parents? Where are his parents? Where was his family? Where were his friends, for goodness’ sake?
“It is just absolutely outrageous. Twenty-five of these school massacres since Columbine in 1999? When are we going to see that this is a national emergency?!”
For Rivera, he says that schools should be “at least as secure as airports,” before moving on to rail against the president’s proposed wall on the Mexican border:
“You want to spend $25 billion on a wall? What about spending $25 billion on making our schools secure from these savages, who all they want to do is inflict blood and mayhem?”
“Well Sean, let’s not act too quickly.” One of that dipshits kids get killed and they will be singing a whole fucking different tune.
I was thinking the same thing then I remember when someone shot up a Republican softball practice. So even when politicians themselves are targets they do nothing. I just don’t think they will ever do anything- ever. The stranglehold the NRA and gun lobby has on them must be storonger than we can even imagine. The first step to action is voting them out. Every single one has to go. They don’t have to take action to protect children from mass murder but we also don’t have to keep voting for them.
Far more people are killed by handguns than RPGs in the country. Do you now see the fault in that argument?
Perfect solution fallacy
Great point! So this kid yesterday would still have been able to kill 17 people, the maniac in Las Vegas would have been able to kill 58, the psycho in Orlando would have been able to kill 49, and the Newtown gunman would have been able to murder 26 people including 20 young children if with only a handgun right?
Way more people own handguns, and Geraldo is saying that there is no good reason to own an AR-15, which is true for 99.9% of the people who buy them. Going by your air-tight logic, fewer people are killed by RPG’s than AR-15’s, so RPG’s should be sold around the country.
Why are so many dumb hillbillies so damn defensive about mass-murdering machines right after mass murders?
Dude i was being sarcastic. I was showing the ill logic of the that so many of these gun nuts use. I chose something unbelievably destructive to show how fucking idiotic their positions are.
@cycocy apologies my friend! There were tons of dummies saying the same exact thing but not sarcastically though so sometimes hard to tell..
We live in a country where lawmakers are pushing more legislation about laundry detergent (Tide Pods) than a killing machine like the AR-15.
You know a lot of liberals own guns, too, right?
Trying to pinpoint the time when gun ownership became a political position. Have a feeling it’s tied to when the NRA & gun manufacturers lobby started pumping tens of millions of dollars into republican campaigns. These candidates then in turn spewed their talking points to make, susceptible people like yourself, scared that those evil liberals were coming for your guns. Thus increasing sales. You know you’re being used right?