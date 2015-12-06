Geraldo Rivera Called Out Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro For Saying The U.S. Is Too ‘Politically Correct’ With Muslims

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Geraldo Rivera went head to head with the entire gathering of Fox and Friends talking heads. Mainly, he sparred with Judge Jeanine Pirro before the FBI’s announcement that the San Bernardino mass shooting was “an act of terrorism.” On Saturday, ISIS did hail the shooters as “supporters” (and said, “We pray to God to accept them as martyrs”) but did not claim responsibility for the attacks. The FBI still believes the shooters acted on their own without direction from a larger cell.

None of ISIS’ words have much to do with Pirro’s words on Friday morning. She loudly insisted that Muslim jihadists are the only religious extremists who are “dead-set on killing us.” Whereas Rivera responded that there is a whole “spectrum” of extremists who would do the same. Pirro’s words led to her ultimate point: