Geraldo Rivera Called Out Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro For Saying The U.S. Is Too ‘Politically Correct’ With Muslims

Geraldo Rivera went head to head with the entire gathering of Fox and Friends talking heads. Mainly, he sparred with Judge Jeanine Pirro before the FBI’s announcement that the San Bernardino mass shooting was “an act of terrorism.” On Saturday, ISIS did hail the shooters as “supporters” (and said, “We pray to God to accept them as martyrs”) but did not claim responsibility for the attacks. The FBI still believes the shooters acted on their own without direction from a larger cell.
None of ISIS’ words have much to do with Pirro’s words on Friday morning. She loudly insisted that Muslim jihadists are the only religious extremists who are “dead-set on killing us.” Whereas Rivera responded that there is a whole “spectrum” of extremists who would do the same. Pirro’s words led to her ultimate point:
“Lets not be stupid here. The people who are killing us, who are dead-set on killing us to the point where they’re willing to die themselves are the Muslim jihadists. What we got here are people who are coming here on rubber-stamped visas. Right now we are at war. They are at war with us. They want to kill us … We have to understand that we can no longer be politically correct. The neighbors said, you know we saw these what looked like Muslims, and they were bringing in boxes, and we didn’t want to say anything because we didn’t want to be politically incorrect … that’s hogwash!”
