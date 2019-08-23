The Gun Control Policies Of Every Serious Presidential Contender

UPROXX

Bulletproof backpacks and active shooter drills. A president continually floating the possibility of a connection between mental illness and mass violence. A nation in shock. This is the United States in the face of an ongoing epidemic of gun violence. A poll conducted in time for the first anniversary of the Parkland shooting found that 69 percent of Americans want tougher gun laws but have a serious lack of confidence that lawmakers will do anything.

History supports this level of skepticism but the tide seems to be turning. There are at least a dozen relatively serious contenders in the 2020 presidential election and many of them have released comprehensive platforms to address gun violence. This issue may have stagnated (or fallen to states to handle) since Sandy Hook, but it’s certainly on the minds of those who would lead the nation. Below, we’ve compiled the gun control policies of all of the top presidential candidates — the incumbent and all Democrats who have qualified for the third round of debates.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Joe Biden

Former Vice President and current front-runner Biden has not yet released a gun control platform, but as part of his Education platform he promised to push for “legislation to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines” which would echo the 1994 Assault Weapons Ban — which he helped pass during his tenure in Senate. Further, during the June primary debate, he advocated for the use of smart guns (weapons with biometric technology that only allow the owner to pull the trigger).

He said, “No gun should be able to be sold unless your biometric measure could pull that trigger. It’s within our right to do that. We can do that. Our enemy is the gun manufacturers, not the NRA. The gun manufacturers.” This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who has paid attention to Biden’s career: he expressed interest in smart gun technology as early as January 2013 — right after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook.

Cory Booker

Booker released a comprehensive gun control platform in early May, which we covered in-depth. Here are the highlights of his 14-part proposal:

Ban assault weapons.

Create a federal gun licensing program which will require extensive background checks, gun safety courses, and an interview process to procure a five-year license to carry a handgun.

Close purchase loopholes like the boyfriend loophole and the gun show loophole.

Fund research that approaches gun violence as a public health issue.

End legal immunity for gun manufacturers.

Booker’s proposal is one of the most comprehensive platforms we have from any of the candidates, and it may just be the cornerstone of his campaign.

Pete Buttigieg

On August 6, the Mayor of South Bend released a gun control platform that links gun violence and domestic terrorism called, “An Action Plan to Combat the National Threat Posed by Hate and the Gun Lobby,” the most highlighted text of which was, “After foreign terrorist attacks, airport travelers have to take off their shoes. After three mass shootings in a single week, Congress takes off for recess.” Ooohhh, burn Mayor Pete!