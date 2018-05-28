Getty Image

In the initial hours following Harvey Weinstein’s NYPD arrest, several of his accusers (including Rose McGowan, Asia Argento, and Lauren Sivan) openly celebrated what looked like the road to justice. Yet although Weinstein was slapped with several felony sexual assault charges (including rape), he still emerged while smiling in handcuffs on the way to court — where he was able to post $1 million (of his $10 million bond) and walk free, at least temporarily. This display has led some of his other accusers (Annabella Sciorra and Ashley Judd) to express disappointment over how Weinstein’s case is being handled.

On Sunday, Sciorra explained in a series of tweets how she felt “no relief” at watching Weinstein leave court on bail. She also stated, “If there was truly ’equal justice under the law’, Harvey Weinstein would be behind bars in Rikers today, waiting for his own day in court, not free to roam New York, his other hunting ground, wearing an ankle bracelet.”

The smirk on his face as he was led out of the police station in cuffs made me physically sick. The public statement from his lawyer was intended only to denigrate all the brave women who came forward and spoke out against him. — Annabella Sciorra (@AnnabellSciorra) May 27, 2018

And I got no relief from seeing this monster walk into court, then sneak out the back door after posting a million dollar bond. All that says is, money buys VIP treatment in the justice system no matter how serious or violent the crimes. — Annabella Sciorra (@AnnabellSciorra) May 27, 2018

Compare that to the case of Kalief Browder, who was denied bail after being accused of a misdemeanor, then spent four years in Rikers, over half of it in solitary confinement, awaiting a trial that never occurred. — Annabella Sciorra (@AnnabellSciorra) May 27, 2018