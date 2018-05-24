Getty Image

In early March, reports indicated that the NYPD was preparing to arrest Harvey Weinstein on sexual assault charges. At the time, the case in question (although dozens of women have lodged accusations against Weinstein in varied venues) was thought to involve Lucia Evans, who accused Weinstein of overpowering and forcing her into performing oral sex on him. Another case in New York was based upon actress Paz de la Huerta, who accused him of raping her twice. A few months later, investigators are reportedly readying to finally do the deed on Friday, as first reported by New York Daily News,

The outlet added that Weinstein would surrender himself on the charges related to sexual misconduct, and the New York Times has confirmed the report:

Investigators in Manhattan were preparing to arrest Harvey Weinstein on Friday after a monthslong inquiry into allegations that he sexually assaulted numerous women. Mr. Weinstein is expected to surrender to authorities on Friday morning, according to two law enforcement officials.

The New York Daily News also reports that a grand jury was convened a few weeks ago to sift through evidence that could reveal financial fraud on behalf of Weinstein, but there aren’t many details on that end yet. Once Weinstein turns himself in, the Manhattan District Attorney will bring charges in a state court, and there’s no statute of limitations on sexual assault to bar authorities from doing so. In other words, the Weinstein era may soon truly be over.

