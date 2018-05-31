While Harvey Weinstein already surrendered himself to police, did his perp walk, and was arraigned in front of a judge in New York, a Grand Jury in the city has now indicted the disgraced mogul for the charges against him. The indictment (which you can read here) formally charges Weinstein with “rape in the first and third degrees, and criminal sexual act in the first degree” according to Deadline, and mirror the charges he faced during his court appearance last week.
Deadline adds that District Attorney Cyrus Vance had been criticized for moving slowly on some of the information given to the NYPD, including a reported groping claim against Weinstein in 2015. But the Grand Jury has “quietly been sitting for several weeks and issuing subpoenas” according to Deadline, and the indictment stands another avenue to hold the mogul accountable for the charges:
“This indictment brings the defendant another step closer to accountability for the crimes of violence with which he is now charged,” Vance said of the latest legal move against the producer. “Our office will try this case not in the press, but in the courtroom where it belongs. The defendant’s recent assault on the integrity of the survivors and the legal process is predictable. We are confident that when the jury hears the evidence, it will reject these attacks out of hand.”
