On Tuesday morning, authorities in St. Mary’s county in Maryland confirmed an incident had occurred at Great Mills High School. CNN followed up with the above breaking news alert (of a reported shooting), and the school went on lockdown with CBS Baltimore reporting that the situation was quickly contained. Parents were directed to pick their students up at a nearby school. Notably, this situation arrives after recent shooting threats against Great Mills High, which is sadly the case for countless schools after the Parkland, Florida massacre.

Local police, sheriff’s deputies, and the FBI have quickly arrived on the scene, and the school district tweeted that a shooting had occurred.

There has been a Shooting at Great Mills High School. The school is on lock down the event is contained, the Sheriff's office is on the scene additional information to follow.

Parents/Guardians should go to Leonardtown HS for reunification with GMHS students — SMCPS_MD (@SMCPS_MD) March 20, 2018

Authorities have now confirmed that at least three people were injured, possibly including the shooter. No fatalities have been reported at this time.

Police will brief the public soon, but in the meantime, CNN spoke with a student named Jonathan Freese, who relayed his reactions from inside a classroom to the unfolding incident. As Freese indicated, he was very “shaken up” but felt safe because two officers are always on the scene at his school. Freese, who did not hear gunfire, also relayed unconfirmed word (hearsay) that many people were shot, although that information has since been corrected.

Here’s Freese’s full interview with CNN. We’ll update this situation as further details unfold.

