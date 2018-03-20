A Shooting At A High School In Great Mills, Maryland Has Injured At Least Three People

News Editor
03.20.18 6 Comments

On Tuesday morning, authorities in St. Mary’s county in Maryland confirmed an incident had occurred at Great Mills High School. CNN followed up with the above breaking news alert (of a reported shooting), and the school went on lockdown with CBS Baltimore reporting that the situation was quickly contained. Parents were directed to pick their students up at a nearby school. Notably, this situation arrives after recent shooting threats against Great Mills High, which is sadly the case for countless schools after the Parkland, Florida massacre.

Local police, sheriff’s deputies, and the FBI have quickly arrived on the scene, and the school district tweeted that a shooting had occurred.

Authorities have now confirmed that at least three people were injured, possibly including the shooter. No fatalities have been reported at this time.

Police will brief the public soon, but in the meantime, CNN spoke with a student named Jonathan Freese, who relayed his reactions from inside a classroom to the unfolding incident. As Freese indicated, he was very “shaken up” but felt safe because two officers are always on the scene at his school. Freese, who did not hear gunfire, also relayed unconfirmed word (hearsay) that many people were shot, although that information has since been corrected.

Here’s Freese’s full interview with CNN. We’ll update this situation as further details unfold.

(Via CNN & CBS Baltimore)

Around The Web

TAGSGUN VIOLENCEMARYLANDSCHOOL SHOOTINGS

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 5 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP