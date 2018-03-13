As Trumpworld began reeling from the president’s sudden firing of State Secretary Rex Tillerson, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton regaled crowds in India with her assessment of the current political situation in the United States. Unsurprisingly she didn’t have too many nice things to say about President Trump, but when it came to the American people and whether or not they “deserved” to have a leader like the real estate mogul turned reality TV star, Clinton was far from pessimistic.

During an appearance at India Today‘s Conclave 2018, Clinton was asked, “It’s commonly said that countries deserve the governments they get. Does America deserve Donald Trump? What’s gone wrong?” After some laughter and cheers from the audience, the former State Secretary defended the U.S. against the playful charge: “I would have to say no, we did not deserve that.” As for what went “wrong” with the country’s highly politicized climate, however, Clinton was far more pointed in her criticism — especially of Trump’s apparent “bromance” with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Trump does have quite an affinity for dictators. He really likes their authoritarian posturing and behavior,” she said while offering the recent example of his positive comments regarding China’s decision to abolish term limits for its current president. “He does have this preexisting attitude of favorability toward these dictators.” Clinton continued, saying she thinks its “more than that with Putin and Russia,” but remained vague when the event host asked her if Putin’s government “had anything” on Trump.

(Via CNN and India Today)