Today marks Juneteenth, a day meant to celebrate the very slow end of slavery in the United States. Quite fittingly, the House Judiciary subcommittee held a hearing today on bill H.R. 40, a bill introduced by Texas senator Sheila Jackson Lee, which seeks to create a commission to study and develop reparation proposals for African Americans. It was the first hearing of its kind in nearly a decade, though the issue has enjoyed some new more recent enthusiasm thanks in part to a 2014 essay published in the Atlantic by Ta-Nehisi Coates titled, “The Case For Reparations.”

Coates himself made an appearance to the House panel, addressing comments made the previous day by Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell, who told reporters in response to a question about reparations, “I don’t think reparations for something that happened 150 years ago for whom none of us currently living are responsible is a good idea,” adding, “ We’ve tried to deal with our original sin of slavery by fighting a civil war, by passing landmarking civil rights legislation. We elected an African American president…”

In his opening statement, Coates addressed McConnell’s comments by referencing the lasting impact of slavery and discrimination even within McConnel’s own lifetime, such as the execution of George Stinney in 1944 (who was only 14 at the time), the blinding of Isaac Woodward by police two years later, and the harassment and jailing of those who pushed for civil rights legislation.

“That is the thing about Sen. McConnell’s ‘something,’” remarks Coates, “It was 150 years ago and it was right now.”

Ta-Nehisi Coates criticizes Mitch McConnell over his comments on reparations: "For a century after the Civil War black people were subjected to a relentless campaign of terror, a campaign that extended well into the lifetime of Majority leader McConnell" https://t.co/UjZHiEHxbx pic.twitter.com/YUHZBpoTkg — ABC News (@ABC) June 19, 2019

Democratic Presidential candidate, Senator Cory Booker also spoke saying,