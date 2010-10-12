How Close Are We to Flying On the "Enterprise?"

Private spaceflight? Old-school supercomputers? Green-skinned women? OK, nothing on that last part, but otherwise, it’s a good old-fashioned future coming soon, right here at Uproxx News.

First up, a company called Virgin has risked a fortune and endless amounts of jokes by flinging a ship called the Enterprise into the upper atmosphere. Virgin, of course, is run by Sir Richard Branson, noted entrepreneur and general risk-taker, and has been trying to develop private spaceflight for years, partially because he can charge $200,000 a seat, and partially because he wants to be able to do a real version of an Old Spice ad: “Look at me, now look back. Your man isn’t as amazing as me, because I own a freaking spaceship. Dump him, and sleep with me.” And somewhere in all this, there’s a talking bear and an explosion.

The launch of the Enterprise was really a test to see how the ridiculously expensive sub-orbital craft glides, so, if in the event that something goes terribly wrong, the six passengers and two pilots won’t crash into the ground and die horribly, but instead hopefully glide to a graceful landing. It also happens to have been a manned flight. This essentially means we’re on the road to space travel being common in our lifetimes. It also means Branson is going to make an absolute killing in baggage fees.

But it’s not just the aerodynamic success of the Virgin Enterprise that has virgins excited. Another virgin enterprise recently went online at the Pittsburgh Computing Center, and it’s called Blacklight.

This beast has 4096 processor cores, and 16 TB of memory that can be accessed across the entire system. Yes, it’s basically like a really awesome gaming computer, and really can run Crysis smoothly. But it won’t be used for that, instead being used for serious number crunching and other science.

Most supercomputers these days are designed around a “cloud”, because buzzwords tend to look good on funding memos, and also because cloud computing is the overhyped wave of the future. Sure, there’s something to be said about building a lot of cheaper computers and wiring them together, but you don’t get to put a lot of server racks in one place and lay out the cooling system to make an ominous noise. And really, what’s the point of owning a gigantic supercomputer if you can’t terrify people with the possibility of your computer achieving sentience and taking over the world?

Although, really, we’re talking something that would learn about humanity and how to communicate via nerds and the Internet. And computers don’t understand the concept of old meme. We can see it now; a phone rings in the White House, answered by a nervous general. The general listens, hangs up the phone, and informs the President: “Mr. President; he is in our base…and will kill our dudes unless we comply. All our base belong to him.”

Wait, that’s awesome. Where’s this thing’s self-awareness switch, and can we set it to “HAL” or “Skynet”?

In “completely missing the point” news, a new study has decided that, for some reason, kids spending a lot of time in front of the TV to the point of it being unhealthy isn’t a symptom of being socially maladjusted, but rather that TV and video games have magic boogety-boogety waves that make your kid socially maladjusted. Why would they conclude something so ridiculous? Because telling parents “Yeah, it’s totally your fault your kid’s got problems” may be honest and do something, but it won’t land the University of Bristol any more of that sweet research grant cash. (Yahoo! News)

And, in other shocking news, apparently students who go abroad drink more while they’re overseas. Really? College students? Drinking a lot? That’s completely out of character for a young person completely free of all oversight and restraint in a foreign country where nobody knows them! They’re usually so sober and responsible! (Associated Press)

