Floridians Prepare For Subtropical Storm Alberto, Which Brings Winds Up To 60 MPH And Massive Rainfall

#Florida
Entertainment Editor
05.28.18

WTSP

Roughly a week before hurricane season officially begins, subtropical storm Alberto is making its way to the Florida panhandle and is expected to make landfall on Monday. With it, Alberto brings winds that are over 60 MPH, and over a dozen inches of rainfall. As of right now, Alberto is not expected to become a hurricane, but meteorologists say this is just the start of what’s expected to be an active hurricane season.

Thankfully, as Alberto moves towards Panama City, it isn’t expected to get any stronger. Hurricane specialist John Cangialosi spoke to NBC: “Given the short period of time before Alberto makes landfall, its overall ragged appearance, and proximity to dry air, little change in strength is expected before the subtropical storm reaches the coast.” That also means it won’t get weaker.

Florida, Alabama, and Mississippi have all declared states of emergency, with rainfall in some areas expected to be over a dozen inches. Floridians on the west coast of the panhandle have been ordered to evacuate, with thousands taking heed and moving out of the way of the storm.

Now, with hours until landfall, residents around Florida and Alabama have been posting videos showing the increasing winds and the deadly surf.

Hello #Alberto #keywest #cheflife

A post shared by Ryan Spayd (@rspayd87) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Florida
TAGSFLORIDAHURRICANENatural Disaster

Listen To This

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 3 days ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 5 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.22.18 6 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

05.18.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP