Getty Image

While Hurricane Florence has been poised to become the strongest storm to hit the eastern United States in decades, what was once a Category 4 hurricane has been downgraded to a Category 2. Even so, the “extremely dangerous” storm’s approach has caused local, state and federal officials to announce evacuations along the east coast, especially in North Carolina. As of Thursday afternoon, the storm center is still just over 100 miles from Wilmington, N.C., and the eye is projected to make landfall early Friday.

Those still on the ground in the area are sharing some pretty wild photos and videos on social media, like this drone footage of N.C.’s Topsail Beach:

Or this shot of an American flag, most likely not long for this world, as it flaps violently in the winds along Cape Fear:

SOUND ON: Tropical storm-force winds lash the North Carolina coast as Hurricane Florence approaches. For the latest information on Hurricane Florence: https://t.co/ADycvIsbKL pic.twitter.com/ToX7mkTfdK — ABC News (@ABC) September 13, 2018

One of the more alarming posts, however, includes a new graphic from The Weather Channel that imagines what the storm surge, now projected to reach up to 13 feet in some places, will look like. It’s basically the new CNN hologram, and it’s wild:

Parking lots empty. Businesses boarded up. Vacationers gone. #HiltonHead, though near the Georgia border and 5 hours south of #Florence, people are, for the most part, prepared for whatever this #hurricane may bring. @weatherchannel has live 24/7 coverage of #HurricaneFlorence. pic.twitter.com/yE99ctPWnx — Justin Michaels (@JMichaelsNews) September 13, 2018