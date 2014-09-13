Introduce Yourself To The California Man Who Fed His Ex-Girlfriend Her Own Dog

Anytime there is violence against animals, especially dogs, you kinda have to feel that the person involved is mentally unsound. Some might go so far as to call it evil, but I think that’s just spooky language. The man at the center of this story is certainly one that would fit either of those definitions.
34-year-old Ryan Watenpaugh was arrested Thursday on charges including domestic violence, stalking, false imprisonment and, most damning of all, animal cruelty. All of that sounds bad enough, but the details behind it reveal a much harsher picture. From The LA Times:
Watenpaugh’s ex-girlfriend told police she suffered physical abuse for months while in a relationship with him, according to the release.
On Aug. 4, the woman said her Pomeranian disappeared after she had a bad fight with Watenpaugh.
The two reconciled the first week in September, at which time Watenpaugh allegedly cooked a meal for the couple, which included meat, police said.
On Sunday, the victim received text messages from Watenpaugh allegedly asking how the dog tasted, and he alluded to killing the dog and to feeding it to her, police said.
On Tuesday, Watenpaugh allegedly left two of the dog’s paws on the victim’s front doorstep, police said.
Watenpaugh allegedly admitted to police that he sent the text messages and left the paws, but he denied killing or cooking the dog.
One has to ask how he came into the possession of the paws if he didn’t kill the dog. It sorta throws a wrench into your whole excuse when you admit that aspect. It is insane to think that a WWE storyline has basically come to life here. It raises a lot of questions as to why the Big Boss Man was not arrested for the same thing all those years ago.
I’m surprised his name didn’t have the words Eric or Cartman.
he’s asian it’s normal for them to cook dogs, I don’t see what the big deal is
Why does everyone get so worked up about animal cruelty, yet no one seems to give a fuck about child abuse? Yes, people who abuse animals are sick assholes, but child abuse is far more disgusting, and a far more pressing problem to fix. How about we make sure every child has a loving home and cure all childhood illnesses before worrying about animals.
I can concurrently worry about these problems at the same time. It’s the whole wiping thing I’m having trouble with.
I wouldn’t say “no-one” gives a fuck about child abuse. The UK news is awash with various stories of child abuse investigations at the moment and the majority are outraged at the various offences / offenders.
“I never said I hated children, just that I don’t think I could eat a whole one.”
Hey Cutler, Did you enjoy that baby soufflé ?
If you want a paw I can get you a paw, believe me. Hell I can get you a paw by 3 O’clock this afternoon
With claw polish?
That’s your winner.
just a little puppy love in the oven
Glad to see from the black eye that he “resisted arrest”.
haha awesome
We should just start killing chinks/gooks. They contribute nothing positive to America. Time to stop allowing them to immigrate and kill the ones that are already here.
Hey brah I think your time machine broke down on the way to 1914. Good luck with that.
[media.tumblr.com]
*cough cough