Introduce Yourself To The California Man Who Fed His Ex-Girlfriend Her Own Dog

Anytime there is violence against animals, especially dogs, you kinda have to feel that the person involved is mentally unsound. Some might go so far as to call it evil, but I think that’s just spooky language. The man at the center of this story is certainly one that would fit either of those definitions.

34-year-old Ryan Watenpaugh was arrested Thursday on charges including domestic violence, stalking, false imprisonment and, most damning of all, animal cruelty. All of that sounds bad enough, but the details behind it reveal a much harsher picture. From The LA Times:

Watenpaugh’s ex-girlfriend told police she suffered physical abuse for months while in a relationship with him, according to the release. On Aug. 4, the woman said her Pomeranian disappeared after she had a bad fight with Watenpaugh. The two reconciled the first week in September, at which time Watenpaugh allegedly cooked a meal for the couple, which included meat, police said. On Sunday, the victim received text messages from Watenpaugh allegedly asking how the dog tasted, and he alluded to killing the dog and to feeding it to her, police said. On Tuesday, Watenpaugh allegedly left two of the dog’s paws on the victim’s front doorstep, police said.

Watenpaugh allegedly admitted to police that he sent the text messages and left the paws, but he denied killing or cooking the dog.

One has to ask how he came into the possession of the paws if he didn’t kill the dog. It sorta throws a wrench into your whole excuse when you admit that aspect. It is insane to think that a WWE storyline has basically come to life here. It raises a lot of questions as to why the Big Boss Man was not arrested for the same thing all those years ago.

