Introduce Yourself To The Husband Who Allegedly Assaulted His Pregnant Wife With A McChicken Sandwich

I suppose it is natural for some people to grab the nearest thing they can when they feel the need to commit an act of violence against another person. Some throw phones, but the folks in this case reportedly chose a very odd weapon: a McChicken sandwich.

This man allegedly took the fine meal his wife brought for him and attacked her with it in disgust. From The Des Moines Register:

Marvin Tramaine Hill II, 21, admitted to police that he threw the sandwich at his wife “because he doesn’t like them.” Hill was arrested for simple domestic assault and taken to the Polk County Jail. Des Moines police met with Hill at the couple’s home in the 1400 block of 13th Street. Hill told police it was actually his wife who assaulted him. Hill said his wife woke him up around 1 p.m. with a McChicken in hand. He admitted to police that he became upset and threw the sandwich at her, then picked up some of the bun, throwing it at her again.

Tramaine holds close to his claims that his wife was actually the one who attacked him, but police feel that the bruises on her face say otherwise. He’s reportedly still in the Polk County Jail, but a quick search at the main site doesn’t show any results under his name.

Either way, the real culprit here is the McDonald’s franchise that sold them the chicken sandwich in the first place. They should know that their product might possible cause marital stryfe and could be used as a weapon. Also all that mayonnaise can’t be good for a person’s health.

(Via Des Moines Register / CBS WTVR)