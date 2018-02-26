Not everyone is on board with Donald Trump’s idea of giving teachers the right to conceal carry firearms in classrooms, for obvious reasons that seem too many to count. Yet the president is insistent about the idea, claiming during a C-PAC speech last week that an armed teacher “would have shot the hell out of [Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz] before he knew what happened.”

In a new interview with Peter Alexander of NBC News, first daughter Ivanka Trump — who was in South Korea for the 2018 Olympic Winter Games — was asked what she thought of her father’s idea. A mother of three, Trump isn’t totally on board with the idea, but she also isn’t exactly against it. “Do you believe arming teachers would make children safer?” asked Alexander.

“To be honest, I don’t know. Obviously, there would have to be an incredibly high standard for who would be able to bear arms in our school. But I think there is no one solution to creating safety. I think that having a teacher who is armed who cares deeply about her students, or his students, and who is capable and qualified to bear arms is not a bad idea, but it is an idea that needs to be discussed.”

Trump was later asked what she thought about the 17 women who have come forward to accuse her father of sexual misconduct. “I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated that there’s no truth to it,” she stated. “I don’t think that’s a question you would ask many other daughters. I believe my father, I know my father.”

Be that as it may, but not every daughter has a father who is in charge of running the country, and who actively advises him. With that in mind, the question seems more than fair.

(Via NBC News & Mediaite)