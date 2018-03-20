Talking #WorkforceDevelopment and Infrastructure in Iowa today! @realdonaldtrump’s #Infrastructure initiative includes a robust plan to expand skills-focused learning to prepare the next generation of American workers for 21st century job opportunities. Thank you @kimreynoldsia for your commitment to STEM education and skills training and for all the amazing work that you are doing in the great state of #Iowa! 📸: Rodney White, The Register
White House advisor and daughter of the President Ivanka Trump recently made a trip to a job training and learning center in Iowa and participated in some science experiments with local high school students. For one experiment, Trump donned a pair of goggles and a lab coat and checked the amount of nicotine in “vape juice.”
Trump documented the occasion on Instagram with the caption “Talking #WorkforceDevelopment and Infrastructure in Iowa today!” She also praised the president for his work on infrastructure and paid lip service to STEM programs. Yet, the internet latched on to the humor potential of her image, kicking off Photoshop contests and a ton of jokes on Twitter.
