White House advisor and daughter of the President Ivanka Trump recently made a trip to a job training and learning center in Iowa and participated in some science experiments with local high school students. For one experiment, Trump donned a pair of goggles and a lab coat and checked the amount of nicotine in “vape juice.”

Trump documented the occasion on Instagram with the caption “Talking #WorkforceDevelopment and Infrastructure in Iowa today!” She also praised the president for his work on infrastructure and paid lip service to STEM programs. Yet, the internet latched on to the humor potential of her image, kicking off Photoshop contests and a ton of jokes on Twitter.

. @IvankaTrump We see you are training for the Space Force. Tell us about your experiment. We want all the details. pic.twitter.com/Ua2PJk7Ub4 — Rogue NASA (@RogueNASA) March 20, 2018

Ivanka Trump pitches workforce development in Iowa and visits a science and Robotics lab. #sciencing #iknowwhatiamdoing pic.twitter.com/BGkBXJvHSp — Mary Viglione (@MaryViglione) March 20, 2018