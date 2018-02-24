Jake Tapper Responds To The Criticism Against CNN’s Florida Town Hall: ‘This Is So Dishonest’

#March For Our Lives #Gun Control
02.24.18 19 Comments

CNN

The fallout from Wednesday’s CNN Town Hall has been a mixed bag from supporters and critics. While most are applauding the efforts of the students from Stoneman Douglas to change the conversation about gun control in the nation, the main push from opponents of gun control is undermining the reporting of the media, particularly CNN. The network has faced a pair of accusations revolving around alleged scripting of answers during the town hall, forcing CNN and its personalities to go on the defensive against the false accusations.

Jake Tapper addressed one controversy that directly involved him, with a critic accusing the host and network of plotting out questions to feed to the students in the audience. The moment in question involves a student who began with a question for Dana Loesch — not present at the time — while Senator Bill Nelson stood to address her. The moment was confusing during the telecast, but it was clear what had happened. For Tapper, the criticism the moment received was dishonest:

This was only a taste of things to come for the CNN Town Hall as another story was swept up by Fox News, eventually making its way to the president. It involves Stoneman Douglas student and member the JROTC Colton Haab and his claims that the network attempted to feed him scripted questions. This forced Haab to pull out of the televised event, taking his story to Fox News and other online publications.

