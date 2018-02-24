The fallout from Wednesday’s CNN Town Hall has been a mixed bag from supporters and critics. While most are applauding the efforts of the students from Stoneman Douglas to change the conversation about gun control in the nation, the main push from opponents of gun control is undermining the reporting of the media, particularly CNN. The network has faced a pair of accusations revolving around alleged scripting of answers during the town hall, forcing CNN and its personalities to go on the defensive against the false accusations.
Jake Tapper addressed one controversy that directly involved him, with a critic accusing the host and network of plotting out questions to feed to the students in the audience. The moment in question involves a student who began with a question for Dana Loesch — not present at the time — while Senator Bill Nelson stood to address her. The moment was confusing during the telecast, but it was clear what had happened. For Tapper, the criticism the moment received was dishonest:
This was only a taste of things to come for the CNN Town Hall as another story was swept up by Fox News, eventually making its way to the president. It involves Stoneman Douglas student and member the JROTC Colton Haab and his claims that the network attempted to feed him scripted questions. This forced Haab to pull out of the televised event, taking his story to Fox News and other online publications.
I think this article can use a few more tweets…..Twitter btw, has beenn proven to cater to liberals and shut out conservative posts/views/thoughts…..
Lastly, you say almost immediately in the article, “false accusations” about cnn running scripted interviews. So you’re calling the teen who accused CNN of this a liar? Huh, interesting
100 tweets from CNN denying means very little. They also denied giving Hillary the debate questions so she could prepare, we all know how that turned out.
Yes, he and his father are both liars. That he attended the school where a shooting took place does not make him immune from lying. CNN produced conclusive evidence that he was lying. Any other stupid thoughts?
“Twitter btw, has beenn proven to cater to liberals and shut out conservative posts/views/thoughts”
Yes, the kid is demonstrably a liar.
Leave it to conservative Republican Trump lovers to attempt to change the conversation about kids being killed in school. Classic tactic: don’t like the topic or don’t have any real defense? DISTRACT!
I don’t know if they scripted this or not, not really clear. It doesn’t seem like it. But when CNN said they have never ever fed or scripted questions….that’s a bold faced lie. Donna Brazile leaked town hall questions to Clinton.
Prepping someone and scripting someone are two completely different things.
That’s not scripting. Yes, news networks gather the questions in advance, otherwise they might put some idiot on live tv who asks an offensive or inappropriate question. Should they give them to the people being asked in advance? Probably not. But it’s not the same as writing questions for people.
What exactly isn’t clear about it? This kid and his dad doctored an email. The undoctored email makes it pretty clear what the truth is. Did you not read the email? How about you tell us which part confuses you and we’ll explain it to you.
@ak3467 I explicitly said it didn’t seem like it. Calm the fuck down Francis. But you do seem awfully invested in protecting a news network who blatantly lied, as I pointed out above. Perhaps I’d be more clear on it if they A) didn’t have a history of dishonesty in town hall events and B) lie about their dishonest history in town hall events
CNN didn’t feed a question to Clinton, Donna Brazile did, of her own accord. And CNN FIRED her for doing it.
But of course, that’s irrelevant, since we have proof that they are telling the truth here. So we don’t have to take CNN at their word since there’s, you know, physical proof.
You seem to be awfully invested in trying to slander a network that in this instance is being unfairly smeared by Right Wing lies. Why is that? Still in doubt, are ya? Like I said, offer still stands, you point out which specific part of this specific instance confuses you, and i’ll explain it to you in a way you can comprehend.
This kid’s parents aren’t very helpful.