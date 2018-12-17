



A disturbing new report from the Detroit Free Press has revealed what appears to be a long-standing pattern of sexual assault cover-ups by Jamaican resorts, including Sandals, in order to protect their businesses. Multiple resorts are being accused of offering refunds, cash payouts, free vacations, ignoring complaints altogether, and/or manipulating guests into not reporting incidents of assault, rape, and other acts of sexual misconduct.

The State Department has long considered Jamaica a location where American travelers must exercise caution when visiting, and the Free Press found that, per State Department statistics, at least 78 Americans have reported being raped in Jamaica in the last seven years; that’s an average of one person per month. In the wake of their findings, multiple victims have approached the Free Press with their own instances of being paid off or silenced by resorts after attempting to report sexual misconduct.

One such story is that of an 18-year-old au pair who was allegedly drugged, choked, and raped this summer at the Sandals-owned Beaches Negril Resort & Spa. After she filed a report with the police and received a rape kit exam, the resort paid off her host family in exchange for their silence. They signed an NDA; she did not.



Sandals denied any wrongdoing in a statement to the Free Press, stating, “Our policies are clear — all reported incidents of sexual assault and harassment are fully reported to law enforcement, investigated and, where appropriate, prosecuted by the authorities. This is a core element of our incident response protocol. In no way does Sandals discourage guests or others from reporting allegations of criminal conduct to law enforcement or from cooperating with law enforcement investigations.”

The State Department warning from this past January reads, “Sexual assaults occur frequently, even at all-inclusive resorts. Local police lack the resources to respond effectively to serious criminal incidents.”

The 18-year-old au pair told the Free Press that a police officer asked her, “Were you not warned about the culture here? […] These things happen here. … Next time, don’t have so many drinks.”

Despite the undercurrent of victim blaming the au pair encountered after the incident, she said, “My silence will not be bought.”