Getty Image

Since his controversial firing, the world has been waiting for former FBI director James Comey to tell his side of the story. Ahead of Comey’s book release and a high-profile interview with George Stephanopoulos, the Republican National Committee is clumsily trying to discredit him with an opposition-style website. Yet Comey’s book is already a best-seller and expected to send shockwaves through the White House. One person who could be affected: Chief of Staff John Kelly.

According to The Daily Beast, Comey alleges in his book, A Higher Loyalty, that shortly after he was fired, he received a call from the then-Homeland Security secretary, who was very unhappy:

According to Comey’s account, which is set to appear in his highly anticipated forthcoming memoir, Kelly was “emotional” over the manner in which Comey was let go. Kelly, Comey recalls, said he was “sick” about the situation and “intended to quit” in protest. Kelly “said he didn’t want to work for dishonorable people,” referring specifically to President Donald Trump, who appeared to be upset at the FBI’s persistent investigation into his campaign’s possible collusion with Russian officials.

In response, White House sources disputed Comey’s characterization of his conversation to the Daily Beast. These sources insist that Kelly was simply expressing something along the lines of “I don’t know why you got fired, best of luck to you.” Comey’s book hits shelves on April 17.

(Via The Daily Beast)