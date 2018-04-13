James Comey Says It’s ‘Possible’ The Trump Pee Tape Could Be Real

Good Morning America aired a preview of Former FBI Director James Comey’s explosive sit-down with George Stephanopoulos ahead of Sunday night’s 20/20 interview, following the release of excerpts of his book that reveal President Trump’s, uh, vested interest in the validity of a “pee tape.” Comey recalled his first meeting with the then president-elect, in which he was obligated to brief Trump about Russia’s meddling into the 2016 election. But to his surprise, the meeting quickly turned into what he calls a “PR conversation,” with talks of drafting a press release with FBI personnel right there in the room.

Things really took a turn for the the surreal, however, when Comey had to meet with Trump one-on-one to advise him of the contents of what we now know as the Steele dossier.

“I’m about to meet with a person who doesn’t know me, who’s just been elected president of the United States, [and] by all accounts, and from my watching him during the campaign, could be volatile,” Comey said. “And I’m about to talk to him about allegations that he was involved with prostitutes in Moscow and that the Russians taped it and have leverage over him.”

As Comey began briefing the president-elect on the allegations that he had been involved with prostitutes in a hotel in Moscow in 2013 during the visit for the Miss Universe pageant, and that Russia supposedly had video tape evidence, he recalls Trump “defensively” interrupting him to ask, “Do I look like a guy who needs hookers?” Uh, no comment.

Comey described “briefing the incoming president of the United States about prostitutes in Moscow” as an out of body experience. But even now, he can’t say whether or not that footage actually exists.

“I honestly never thought these words would come out of my mouth, but I don’t know whether the current president of the United States was with prostitutes peeing on each other in Moscow in 2013. It’s possible, but I don’t know.”

Shortly after the segment ran Friday morning, Trump predictably lashed out on Twitter, calling Comey a “leaker and a liar,” which … phrasing!

James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

….untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

Comey’s book, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership, is being released next Tuesday, April 17, and is already a number one best seller.

