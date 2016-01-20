An Emotional Jamie Foxx Met The Father Of The Man He Saved From A Burning Car

Getty Image

Earlier this week, actor/musician/Steve Harvey impersonator Jamie Foxx hauled Brett Kyle, 32, from his burning car, after hearing it crash from his Hidden Valley, California, home. Foxx pulled Kyle from the wreckage, “then dragged the victim 30 feet away… saving him from further injury.”

This story nearly had a very different ending.

“As we pulled him out, within five seconds … the truck goes up [in flames],” Foxx told reporters on Tuesday afternoon. “I don’t look at it as heroic. I just look at it as, you know, you just had to do something. And it all worked out.” (Via)

Foxx met Kyle’s dad, Brad, on Tuesday, and the two shared an emotional embrace. Brad told CBS Los Angeles, “[Foxx] was here when he needed to be here. He was here for my son. And as far as I am concerned, he saved his life.” The moment they met was captured on Instagram, where Foxx wrote, “This is all that matters. That a man, a son, a brother’s life was spared last night. God had his arms wrapped around all of us… No heroes… Just happy fathers.”

Kyle was reportedly driving under the influence at the time, and is being treated for a broken collarbone and punctured lung.

Foxx is officially forgiven for The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

(Via the Huffington Post)